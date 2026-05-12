Trump warns Starmer to stop “windmilling the country to death” as he weighs in on Labour leadership battle
Donald Trump has warned Sir Keir Starmer to stop “windmilling the country to death” as he weighed in on the PM's ongoing leadership battle.
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Speaking from the White House as he prepared to board Air Force One ahead of his meeting with China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the US President said it was up to the Prime Minister whether or not he should quit.
Responding to questions from the press, the Trump also said the UK needed to get “tough on immigration”.
It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is widely seen as a leadership hopeful, is preparing to meet the Prime Minister for a Downing Street showdown on Wednesday morning.
Trump's comments come after more than 80 MPs called on Sir Keir Starmer to step down.
Tuesday also saw more than 100 backbench MPs join forces without Downing Street's knowledge to sign a letter pledging support for the PM and asking him to stay on.
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Mr Trump continued: “Well, my advice to him has always been, open up your oil in the North Sea.
“You got one of the great oil finds anywhere in the world, and you’re not using it, they’re not allowed to use it, and it’s one of the best in the world, among the best oils in the world.
“Open up your oil in the North Sea and get tough on immigration.“Europe is being very, very hurt by immigration all over Europe.”
Asked whether the Prime Minister should stay in office or quit, Mr Trump added: “That’s up to him, but I told him from day one, you’re getting killed on energy.
“You’re windmilling your country to death. Open up the North Sea. You have one of the greatest sources of energy in the world.”
The comments come ahead of the King's speech on Wednesday - as the Palace reportedly warned the government to keep Charles out of Starmer's crisis.
“The Palace view is ‘we do not want to be any part of this conversation — do not bring us into it,’” said one of the people familiar with the matter.