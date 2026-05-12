Donald Trump has warned Sir Keir Starmer to stop “windmilling the country to death” as he weighed in on the PM's ongoing leadership battle.

Speaking from the White House as he prepared to board Air Force One ahead of his meeting with China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the US President said it was up to the Prime Minister whether or not he should quit.

Responding to questions from the press, the Trump also said the UK needed to get “tough on immigration”.

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is widely seen as a leadership hopeful, is preparing to meet the Prime Minister for a Downing Street showdown on Wednesday morning.

Trump's comments come after more than 80 MPs called on Sir Keir Starmer to step down.

Tuesday also saw more than 100 backbench MPs join forces without Downing Street's knowledge to sign a letter pledging support for the PM and asking him to stay on.

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