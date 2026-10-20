The US president also issued a verbal attack on Sir Sadiq Khan, claiming that it is "so bad what happened to London"

President Trump said it was "so bad" what had happened to London. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has told the UK and Europe it "better get moving" in grappling its immigration numbers otherwise "there won't be a EU left".

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He also claimed the US was "doing very well" with Iran and said Washington "just needs a final decision of which way do we want to win" its war. Asked about scenes of violence in France and Albania amid government protests this week, Trump said: "It's a great relationship we have with Europe. "But they have to straighten out their act. Otherwise, there won't be a Europe left. "If you look at what's going on in France, I have never seen anything like that. That wasn't a little bit of a riot or protest; that was a full-on revolution. "We want to be with them, but you're not going to have a Europe pretty soon if they keep going.

Trump hit out at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"You have people coming into countries that don't like the countries. they don't like the buildings, they don't like the art." He added: "I told President Macron, who is a friend of mine, if you don't stop the immigration problem, you're not going to have a country left. "I said that to Germany and I said it to the UK. "You take a look at the UK, they have a mayor in London who's horrible, he's just absolutely horrible. "[It's] so bad what's happened to London and what's happened to Paris. "You have got to remove people, get them the h*** out, or they're not going to have a European Union.

A man walks past a burned-out car following unrest in Paris. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"They're not going to have anything, and I like the people. They're friends of mine." France in recent days has seen some of the worst unrest in years as huge protests over the cost of living and underfunded public services descended into riots and looting. Last month, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the reopening of a scheme to resettle refugees in the country on Monday. She said the UK could "unlock the inherent generosity of this country" by providing safe and legal refugee routes.

Trump speaking at the Oval Office. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy