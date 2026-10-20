'They better get moving or they're not going to have anything': Trump issues immigration warning to UK and rest of Europe
The US president also issued a verbal attack on Sir Sadiq Khan, claiming that it is "so bad what happened to London"
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Donald Trump has told the UK and Europe it "better get moving" in grappling its immigration numbers otherwise "there won't be a EU left".
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In the same breath on migration, the US president hit out at Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan who he described as "absolutely horrible", after claiming it was "so bad what happened" to the capital city.
Speaking to reporters at the White House this evening, he said: "The UK has a mayor in London who is horrible, absolutely horrible.
"It's so bad what happened to London and Paris. They need to remove people, get them the hell out. They better get moving, they don't have time."
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He also claimed the US was "doing very well" with Iran and said Washington "just needs a final decision of which way do we want to win" its war.
Asked about scenes of violence in France and Albania amid government protests this week, Trump said: "It's a great relationship we have with Europe.
"But they have to straighten out their act. Otherwise, there won't be a Europe left.
"If you look at what's going on in France, I have never seen anything like that. That wasn't a little bit of a riot or protest; that was a full-on revolution.
"We want to be with them, but you're not going to have a Europe pretty soon if they keep going.
"You have people coming into countries that don't like the countries. they don't like the buildings, they don't like the art."
He added: "I told President Macron, who is a friend of mine, if you don't stop the immigration problem, you're not going to have a country left.
"I said that to Germany and I said it to the UK.
"You take a look at the UK, they have a mayor in London who's horrible, he's just absolutely horrible.
"[It's] so bad what's happened to London and what's happened to Paris.
"You have got to remove people, get them the h*** out, or they're not going to have a European Union.
"They're not going to have anything, and I like the people. They're friends of mine."
France in recent days has seen some of the worst unrest in years as huge protests over the cost of living and underfunded public services descended into riots and looting.
Last month, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the reopening of a scheme to resettle refugees in the country on Monday.
She said the UK could "unlock the inherent generosity of this country" by providing safe and legal refugee routes.
She told the Labour Party conference in Liverpool that her migration reforms will "come to a position that balances fairness".
Also questioned on the standoff with Kyiv, Trump said: "We've given a lot to Ukraine, and we've gotten absolutely nothing back."
It comes after Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in an attempt to repair talks following growing unrest with Washington.