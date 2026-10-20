France has seen some of the country's worst unrest in years as huge protests over the cost of living and underfunded public services descended into violence.

Trump warns that the US will 'burn' like France if Democrats win. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has warned voters in Kansas they would see unrest like that witnessed in France in recent days, if the Democrats win.

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Trump's rally on behalf of Republican incumbent Roger Marshall was his latest foray into conservative states where Republican candidates are on the defensive due to voter frustrations over the Iran war and rising fuel prices. Trump, providing no evidence for his warnings, pointed to widespread protests in France as a scenario that could erupt in the United States unless Republicans win. France in recent days has seen some of the worst unrest in years as huge protests over the cost of living and underfunded public services descended into riots and looting. In his speech, Trump turned to anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric, saying: "We're not going to let that happen to this country. "When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember that is what the radical 'Dumocrats' want to do to America." Read more: Trump officials trade barbs with Cuba as American sanctions continue to batter Caribbean nation Read more: Keep Calm and Carry On: Parisians drink on as France burns and more than 2,400 people arrested over riots

Demonstrators wave the French flag near fire on a street in Lyon. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy

Vice President JD Vance has also cited the unrest in France to warn against voting for the Democrats. Writing on X in response to a video of the town hall of Limoges burning in the riots, Vance said: "Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. "They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. "I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country."

Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen.



I pray that France, a beautiful… https://t.co/y39o3JGlWh — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026

Kansas, a conservative Midwestern state Trump won by 16 points in 2024, has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate in 94 years. First-term Senator Marshall is in a close fight with Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton, pastor of a Methodist megachurch, who is running against Trump’s tariff agenda and what he calls the president's “erratic leadership". “He wants you to repent for being born White,” Trump said of Hamilton. Marshall, in remarks to the rally, led his campaign argument on cultural issues like stopping "radical Islam." He called Hamilton "too woke" for Kansas because he supports gay pride parades, which the crowd loudly booed. "We need someone who can sort heifers and steers," he said. In response, Hamilton's campaign spokesperson called Marshall's campaign "sinking". "Nothing said at the rally can distract from the fact Kansans are being crushed by rising gas and diesel prices, struggling to access affordable healthcare, and are tired of Washington corruption," the spokesperson, Tyson Brody, said.

Adam Hamilton is running against Trump’s tariff agenda . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy