It comes as Iran claims direct talks have not taken place and said the US has instead “backed down” after threats by Tehran

President Trump speaks to the press as he leaves Palm Beach for Memphis. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Iran “very much wants to make a deal”, Donald Trump has said, as he warned the US would “keep bombing its little heart out” if a peace agreement isn’t reached.

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The US President has been speaking after he told the US military to postpone "all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure" after two days of "very good and productive conversations" with Tehran. In a typo-ridden post on TruthSocial, the US president said the pause will last for five days but added that it depends on "the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions". He said Washington and Tehran held negotiations "regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East". Read more: British man jailed in Iran criticises Government for abandonment in war zone Read more: Iran threatens to send price of oil soaring - as Trump sets deadline for reopening Strait of Hormuz to all shipping

Trump announced the pause on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

For its part, Iran claims direct talks have not taken place and said the US has instead “backed down” after threats by Tehran. However, speaking this afternoon, Trump said Iran “very much” wants to find a peace deal. He told reporters: "They (Iran) want very much to make a deal. We'd like to make a deal too. “We're going to get together today, by probably phone because it's very hard... for them to get out, I guess." Despite this apparent progress, Trump issued a fresh warning, saying if there's no settlement, "we'd just keep bombing our little hearts out". Trump’s latest U-turn comes after he issued an ultimatum to Iran, warning the US would "obliterate" its power plants unless its effective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz ended within 48 hours. That deadline was due to expire later on Monday.

Iran has been blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping channels, since the US and Israel attacked the country on 28 February. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Meanwhile, Iran warned on Monday it will target electrical plants in Israel and across the Middle East if Trump followed through on that threat. Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency published a list of such facilities, warning in a report citing the Iranian military that “all power plants, energy infrastructure, and information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure of the Zionist regime will be widely targeted.” Its Defense Council also threatened to deploy mines to block the entire Persian Gulf if Iran’s coasts or islands are targeted, according to state media reports Earlier on Monday, US Central Command said it struck a weapons prodcution plant in Iran. It wrote on X: "The Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant produced gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. "The photo dated on March 6, 2026 shows the plant before U.S. airstrikes and the second photo shows the plant three days later after a devastating attack from U.S. forces."

The Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant produced gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The photo dated on March 6, 2026 shows the plant before U.S. airstrikes and the second photo shows the plant three days… pic.twitter.com/wCxiE7Qnka — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 23, 2026

It comes after Iran targeted Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands before the Government gave the US permission to strike missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. It is not clear exactly when the two intermediate-range ballistic missiles were fired. On Sunday, Iran denied targeting the military base on the island, with a senior official telling Al Jazeera that Tehran was not behind the reported missile attempt. Brent crude swiftly fell 10% to stand at just over 101 dollars a barrel following the post on Trump's Truth Social platform, having earlier hit around 114 dollars a barrel. In financial markets, the UK's blue chip share index swung from more than 2.3% lower at one stage to stand 0.7% higher, up 67.7 points at 9986. Oil prices have also eased back and London's FTSE 100 Index reversed early session falls after Trump announced the pause.

Nuclear facilities in Iran. Picture: Getty