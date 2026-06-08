Donald Trump is reportedly considering buying the Chagos Islands from Mauritius, having previously tried to acquire Greenland from Denmark for the US.

Efforts to secure further land for the US have been a theme of Mr Trump's second term and here are his efforts, so far, to try and grow his international influence.

Mauritius has repeatedly challenged Britain’s ownership of the Chagos Islands in the international courts, but a transition agreement has not been finalised.

Mr Trump had been critical of the UK for being slow to back him over using the base to aid American flights to Iran, and called surrendering the Chagos Islands act of "great stupidity" .

The US president is reportedly hatching a plan to move in amid Sir Keir Starmer's intention to cede sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius, an ally of China and Iran.

Which countries has Donald Trump tried to buy or said he could invade?

The Chagos Islands has been the latest overseas land that the Trump administration has reportedly been setting its sights on, but it follows a serious takeover bid for Greenland as well as semi-serious talks around Panama, Gaza and Cuba, and a (probable) jibe about Canada.

Greenland

Mr Trump had offered to buy and failed to rule out invading Greenland, but the issue has gone quiet for the time being, despite his deputy JD Vance visiting the Danish territory.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio most recently told Congress that Greenland is part of Denmark "for now".

Denmark has repeatedly said that Greenland is not for sale.

Panama

Mr Rubio has told Panama's president that he must stop the alleged Chinese influence over the canal - or face the consequences.

Mr Trump had said China's alleged presence in the Panama Canal violates the treaty signed by Panama in 1999, which turned the waterway over to Panama from American control, and called for permanent neutrality.

Gaza

In February 2025, Mr Trump said the US could "take over" and "own" Gaza, forcing its citizens to resettle.

He said: "If we could find the right piece of land, pieces of land, and build them some really nice places, I think that would be a lot better than going back to Gaza."

It would be the "Riviera of the Middle East," he added.

Gazans have slammed Mr Trump’s comments, telling the US President to “go to hell".

Cuba

In May, it was predicted that Mr Trump was about to invade Cuba after he said in March that he believes he will have the “honour of taking Cuba”.

He said: “I think Cuba sees the end. You know, all my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba, when will the United States do it?

“I do believe I’ll have the honour of taking Cuba – that’s a big honour."

Canada

Mr Trump has been locked in a feud with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, stating that he would be unable to get a trade deal with China and has withdrawn its membership of the Board of Peace.

Mr Carney strongly denied that Canada would become a US state, saying it would "never" be for sale, despite Mr Trump making noises of it becoming the 51st in the US.