Donald Trump is set to deliver what the White House has described as a “unifying yet vicious” speech at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight.

The black-tie event was called off in April after a man allegedly tried to force his way through a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton and fired a shotgun as the President, Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet members were arriving.

Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales was shot while stopping the attacker.

He was the only person injured and will be honoured alongside Hilton staff who helped guests during the incident.

The dinner has been moved to the Waldorf Astoria in downtown Washington, where streets have been sealed off and police, Secret Service agents, National Guard personnel and security drones have been deployed.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump were not in attendance at the dinner.

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