The US President took to Truth Social to make his demands on Tuesday as his deadline for a deal neared

White House Trump Briefing hours before the US President took to social media as he threatened to 'wipe out an entire civilisation'. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has said 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if 'total regime change' is not enacted in Iran ahead of his proposed peace deal deadline.

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Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the US President insisted that Iran's population will "never be brought back" if US strikes take place. "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote. The threat comes hours after Kharg Island was reportedly hit by a series of strikes, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard issuing a warning to regional neighbours. The Revolutionary Guard had earlier warned its neighbours that "restraint is over", adding that it will target US and partners' infrastructure and disrupt regional oil and gas supplies "for years". US President Donald Trump has given Tehran until 8pm on Tuesday Washington time (1am on Wednesday UK time) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz or be bombed “back to the Stone Ages”. Read more: 'Several explosions' rock Kharg Island hours before Trump ‘deadline’ - as Iran insists 'restraint is over' Read more: 'Money before morals': Wes Streeting condemns Wireless organiser Melvin Benn over Kanye West booking backlash

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the US President insisted that Iran's population will "never be brought back" if US strikes take place. Picture: LBC

Trump continued: "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" Reiterating its stance on the UK joining the US and Istael in policing the Strait, Downing Street said on Tuesday that UK’s focus remains “de-escalation” and a “negotiated settlement” for the region. Calls for a resolution come as Mr Trump appeared to escalate his rhetoric and the US-Israeli bombing campaign continued.

It comes hours after the President joined CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine for a press conference. Picture: Alamy

An earlier post by the US President threatened to reduce Iran's leadership to "living in hell" as he referred to the Iranian regime as "crazy b*****ds". Iran then flatly rejected his proposed ceasefire - one that would ultimately see the Strait of Hormuz opened for a short period. It comes as the US military struck dozens of Iranian military targets on Kharg Island overnight, according to an American official speaking to NBC News. Iranian media announced the strikes earlier in the day, with the US confirming targets along the northern side of Kharg Island - Iran's oil production hub.

A woman holds an Iranian flag at an intersection in downtown Tehran, Iran. Picture: Alamy