Trump said that being with the “wonderful” King Charles was the best part of his visit. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump says he ate "whatever the hell they served" at the Windsor Castle banquet during his pomp-filled second state visit to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president heaped praise on the trip during his flight home on Thursday night, gushing over the treatment he received from the Royal Family. He told reporters aboard Air Force One that he saw more paintings "than any human being has ever seen", adding that being with the "wonderful" King was the best part of his visit. According to Trump, the lavish Windsor event was attended by “the biggest people in the world”. He and the other guests feasted on Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, followed by organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus. For dessert, Trump would have enjoyed a bombe glacee cardinal - a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior - served with lightly poached Victoria plums.

According to Trump, the lavish Windsor event was attended by “the biggest people in the world". Picture: Getty

Asked what he thought the best part of his trip was, Trump said: "I don’t know, I think just being with King Charles. He’s a wonderful guy. "I got to know him very well. I knew him before but now I know him a little better. "The artwork. I saw more paintings than any human being has ever saw and statues. But they treated us great. They treated our country great. "I view that as being really respect for our country the way they did it because last night [Wednesday] was beautiful. “And we had the biggest people in the world there. That was respect for our country.” Trump also described Kate and William as "wonderful people", after the Princess of Wales spent time with the First Lady on Thursday.

Donald Trump waves farewell after a historic state visit, reaffirming the special relationship he said "Seen from American eyes, the word special does not begin to do it justice.". Picture: Getty