Trump wishes Robert Pattinson luck as James Bond after checking actor's politics
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Donald Trump has wished Robert Pattinson luck after the actor was announced as the next James Bond – but first asked whether he was a conservative.
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The US President called for his assistant Natalie Harp to bring him articles about the actor so he could check his political leanings, according to the New York Post.
"Is James Bond conservative? Natalie ..." Mr Trump reportedly called through the open door of the Oval Office.
Ms Harp told him Pattinson had been "good", prompting the President to reply: "I always like people that like me."
Mr Trump also said of the actor: "He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck."
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Pattinson, 40, will become the seventh actor to play 007, replacing Daniel Craig, who left the franchise in 2021.
The casting announcement has revived interest in Mr Trump's past comments about the actor's relationship with his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.
In 2012, the future President posted repeatedly on Twitter about the couple's break-up after Stewart admitted cheating on Pattinson.
Reading one of his old posts during the interview with the New York Post, Mr Trump said: "This was a long time ago."
Pattinson has previously called the President's interest in his former relationship "such a bizarre curiosity" and joked that he felt left out when the posts stopped.
After his casting was announced, the actor described the role as "the honour of a lifetime".
"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement," he said. "I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
There is no official release date for the next Bond film, but production is due to begin next year.