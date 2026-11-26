Donald Trump has wished Robert Pattinson luck after the actor was announced as the next James Bond – but first asked whether he was a conservative. Picture: Getty/Amazon MGM

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has wished Robert Pattinson luck after the actor was announced as the next James Bond – but first asked whether he was a conservative.

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The US President called for his assistant Natalie Harp to bring him articles about the actor so he could check his political leanings, according to the New York Post. "Is James Bond conservative? Natalie ..." Mr Trump reportedly called through the open door of the Oval Office. Ms Harp told him Pattinson had been "good", prompting the President to reply: "I always like people that like me." Mr Trump also said of the actor: "He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck." Read More: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond – but for God’s sake, don’t mess with his watch Read More: James Bond already has a new watch with a D-Day connection, but will Robert Pattinson wear it?

Pattinson, 40, will become the seventh actor to play 007, replacing Daniel Craig, who left the franchise in 2021. Picture: Romina Greggio/Alamy