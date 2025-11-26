The White House did not dispute the veracity of the transcript, and Mr Trump described Mr Witkoff's reported approach to the Russians in the call as "standard" negotiating procedure

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on April 11, 2025. Picture: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump's chief negotiator Steve Witkoff advised a senior aide to Vladimir Putin on how the Russian leader should go about pitching the US president on a Ukraine peace plan.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff told Mr Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov that Mr Putin should call Mr Trump to congratulate him on the Gaza peace deal, say Russia had supported it and that he respects the president as a man of peace. "From that, it's going to be a really good call," Mr Witkoff said, according to the transcript published by Bloomberg News. The report of last month's call came as Mr Trump said a proposal to end Russia's war in Ukraine has been "fine-tuned" and announced he is sending Mr Witkoff to meet Mr Putin. The White House did not dispute the veracity of the transcript, and Mr Trump described Mr Witkoff's reported approach to the Russians in the call as "standard" negotiating procedure. Read more: At least six dead in Russian strikes on Ukraine as Zelenskyy and Trump gear up for crunch talks Read more: Ukraine talks ‘moving in positive direction’ in allied meeting, Starmer says

Russia's President Vladimir Putin greets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff prior to their talks in Moscow on August 6, 2025. Picture: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"He's got to sell this to Ukraine. He's got to sell Ukraine to Russia," Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to his home in Florida on Tuesday night. "That's what a dealmaker does." But US Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who has been critical of Mr Trump's approach to Ukraine, said the transcript showed Mr Witkoff favours the Russians. "He cannot be trusted to lead these negotiations. Would a Russian paid agent do less than he? He should be fired," Mr Bacon said on social media. Bloomberg said it reviewed a recording of the call, but did not say how it obtained access to the recording. The Associated Press has not independently verified the transcript. The Witkoff-Ushakov call happened a day after Mr Trump made a triumphant visit to Israel and Egypt to celebrate sealing the Gaza ceasefire. "Here's what I think would be amazing," Mr Witkoff said to his counterpart during the call. "Maybe he says to President Trump: you know, Steve and Yuri discussed a very similar 20-point plan to peace and that could be something that we think might move the needle a little bit, we're open to those sorts of things."

Donald Trump and Mr Zelensky are expected to hold discussions later this week to address the most contentious elements of the emerging plan. Picture: Alamy