Donald Trump jokingly asked if he could "keep" the FIFA World Cup trophy in the White House as he announced the draw for the 2026 tournament will take place at the Kennedy Center on December 5.

The US president hosted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to announce the draw's location, as his country prepares to host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

For the announcement, the football chief brought the famous trophy with him to the Oval Office and handed it to Trump.

Traditionally, the gold trophy is only allowed to be held by winners of the tournament - something Infantino pointed out, noting that Argentina icon Lionel Messi was the last to hold it.

Responding, Trump laughed and asked: “Can I keep it? We’re not giving it back.”

The US leader also described the World Cup, which will feature 48 teams and 104 games across 16 North American cities, the “biggest event in sports".

"It’s a tremendous honor to bring the global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes, the best athletes in the world, to the cultural center of our nation’s capital,” he said.

He was joined in the Oval Office by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Vice President Vance and special envoy Richard Grenell, who is interim Kennedy Center executive director.