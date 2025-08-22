Trump jokes about keeping World Cup trophy as US prepares for 2026 draw at Kennedy Center
Donald Trump jokingly asked if he could "keep" the FIFA World Cup trophy in the White House as he announced the draw for the 2026 tournament will take place at the Kennedy Center on December 5.
Listen to this article
The US president hosted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to announce the draw's location, as his country prepares to host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.
For the announcement, the football chief brought the famous trophy with him to the Oval Office and handed it to Trump.
Traditionally, the gold trophy is only allowed to be held by winners of the tournament - something Infantino pointed out, noting that Argentina icon Lionel Messi was the last to hold it.
Responding, Trump laughed and asked: “Can I keep it? We’re not giving it back.”
The US leader also described the World Cup, which will feature 48 teams and 104 games across 16 North American cities, the “biggest event in sports".
"It’s a tremendous honor to bring the global event and this incredible group of people and these unbelievable athletes, the best athletes in the world, to the cultural center of our nation’s capital,” he said.
Read more: Donald Trump's 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant jail faces closure
Read more: Court throws out 'excessive' civil fraud penalty against Donald Trump
He was joined in the Oval Office by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Vice President Vance and special envoy Richard Grenell, who is interim Kennedy Center executive director.
The announcement of the draw's location follows the Trump administration's takeover of the Kennedy Center.
The president visited the Washington,D.C, building earlier in the day and said it would be in a better condition come December.
"By that time, it will be in even better shape. We’re working on it,” he said.
He also suggested the name of the institution could be changed to include him, adding: "Some people refer to it as the Trump Kennedy Center, but we’re not prepared to do it right now. Maybe in a week or so."
Infantino later echoed the idea in the White House, saying: "The biggest event ever, and everything will start here in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center — or the Trump Kennedy Center."