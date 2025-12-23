Trumps 'made more than $800m' in worldwide commerical deals in 2025
White House denies corruption as Trump's children sign commercial deals to grow brand worldwide
Donald Trump’s family has been seen to sign commercial deals worth millions across the world since he returned to office, while denying claims of corruption.
The US president’s family has proposed a plan to build a Trump Tower in Damascus, Syria, while the man himself hosted a dinner for investors in his meme coin in September.
And, just last week, Donald Trump Jr and his partner, Bettina Anderson, were in Gibraltar, the Guardian reporting that he had conducted meetings in Hassans law firm. The couple were then seen to nip over the border to conduct a meeting in Spanish resort Marbella.
The White House has denied any conflict of interest, but the president has gone back on a promise he made in his first term to not sign overseas commercial deals, by ramping up the networking since he resumed office in January.
According to Reuters, the family’s income reached $864m in the first half of this year, up from $51m for the first six months of 2024. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told the Guardian: “The media’s continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest are irresponsible and reinforce the public’s distrust in what they read.
“Neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”
LBC has contacted the White House for further comment but no reply has been received.
Where the Trumps have been signing deals in 2025
Crypto
A huge earner has been cryptocurrency, with the $TRUMP meme coin having launched around the time of the inauguration.
Mr Trump has since promoted the coin and seen its value increase, something which has seen backlash and protests.
In September, Mr Trump spoke to 220 investors in his private country club in Northern Virginia before dancing to YMCA by Village People. At that time, the top 25 holders of the coin had invested more than $111m (£82.56m).
Of criticism, Ms Levitt added: "All of the president's assets are in a blind trust, which is managed by his children.
"And I would argue, one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president back to this office is because he was a very successful businessman before giving it up to publicly serve our country."
Middle East
A golf course has been opened as part of a hotel complex in Muscat, Oman, while in May, Qatar gifted the president a replacement plane for Air Force One, following his brand’s opening of another golf course.
Also in May, his son Eric was in Doha to engage potential investors in a cryptocurrency deal, although World Liberty - the company that he flouted - has not created a crypto entity.
Eastern Europe
Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, and Richard Grenell were both instrumental in the planning and construction of the Trump Tower in Belgrade. A Trump Tower Bucharest was announced for Romania in July while Mr Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump spent more than $1bn on an Albanian island.
East Asia
May proved a busy month for Eric Trump, as the president’s son attended the unveiling of a $1.5bn golf resort in Vietnam.
Plans sped through the stages of checking in three months and farmers were forced out of the plot north of Hanoi, with compensation said to entail $12 a square metre and some rice.
The Trumps are also said to have conducted business in the Philippines and South Korea.