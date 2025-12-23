Donald Trump’s family has been seen to sign commercial deals worth millions across the world since he returned to office, while denying claims of corruption.

The US president’s family has proposed a plan to build a Trump Tower in Damascus, Syria, while the man himself hosted a dinner for investors in his meme coin in September.

And, just last week, Donald Trump Jr and his partner, Bettina Anderson, were in Gibraltar, the Guardian reporting that he had conducted meetings in Hassans law firm. The couple were then seen to nip over the border to conduct a meeting in Spanish resort Marbella.

The White House has denied any conflict of interest, but the president has gone back on a promise he made in his first term to not sign overseas commercial deals, by ramping up the networking since he resumed office in January.

According to Reuters, the family’s income reached $864m in the first half of this year, up from $51m for the first six months of 2024. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told the Guardian: “The media’s continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest are irresponsible and reinforce the public’s distrust in what they read.

“Neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”

LBC has contacted the White House for further comment but no reply has been received.

Where the Trumps have been signing deals in 2025