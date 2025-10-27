Trump 'would love' third presidential term but rules out running for VP
The 22nd amendment of the US constitution blocks a president having a third term
Donald Trump said he "would love" a third presidential term but ruled out running for vice-president.
President Trump ruled out running for the vice-presidency in the 2028 election, which had been floated by his supporters as a way for him to remain in the White House after his second term ends.
The 22nd amendment of the US constitution states that no one may be elected to the US presidency a third time.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Japan from Malaysia, Mr Trump said that while he would "be allowed" to run for vice-president, he had no plans to do so.
He said: “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It’s not – it wouldn’t be right."
Talking about the possibility of a third term, Mr Trump said he would "love to do it".
He said: "I haven't really thought about it. We have some very good people as you know, but I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."
"I've just solved eight wars and a ninth is coming. I believe Russia-Ukraine will happen," he added.
Mr Trump instead suggested current vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential successors, calling them "great" and "unstoppable".
"All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people, which they don't," he said, in a critique of the Democrats.
He went on to criticise Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling them "low IQ people".
Last week, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon claimed there was a "plan" to secure a third term for Mr Trump.
"Trump is going to be president in '28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that," Mr Bannon told The Economist. "At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is."