Donald Trump said he "would love" a third presidential term but ruled out running for vice-president.

President Trump ruled out running for the vice-presidency in the 2028 election, which had been floated by his supporters as a way for him to remain in the White House after his second term ends.

The 22nd amendment of the US constitution states that no one may be elected to the US presidency a third time.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Japan from Malaysia, Mr Trump said that while he would "be allowed" to run for vice-president, he had no plans to do so.

He said: “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It’s not – it wouldn’t be right."

