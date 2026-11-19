Trump, Xi and Putin release 'peace declaration' from unprecedented summit
After the meeting, Donald Trump said that the summit "went great."
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Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" at an unprecedented three-way summit on Thursday.
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The three leaders reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, but announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump.
A joint declaration released by the world's three biggest nuclear powers capped a three-day diplomatic swing by Trump through Asia.
The trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationships with Xi and Putin, who continues to wage war with Ukraine.
The powers "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and added that they would "conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons," without giving a time frame.
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But the statement made no mention of any negotiations on a trilateral nuclear arms reduction treaty, something Trump has pushed since his first term and that China has consistently rejected, arguing that its arsenal is much smaller than those of the other powers.
Trump referred to nuclear weapons at the start of the meeting, saying: "It’s not an easy thing to do – give them up."
The leaders also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of fuel products for all countries and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.
The declaration made no mention of Russia's war in Ukraine, or Trump's conflict with Iran.
In a news conference afterwards, Putin acknowledged it did not set ambitious goals and added that nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions.
The reference to immunity of state officials came more than three years after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and other Russian officials over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow rejects the allegations.
Trump told NBC after the meeting that the summit "went great."
"I think it was a 12. On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12," he said. "Fantastic relationships built."
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was heading back to Washington and would hold a news conference at noon on Friday.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the three countries would maintain coordination at working level after the "peace summit."
He said the leaders had exchanged their strategic intentions in person and established a "new paradigm" for interaction among the powers.
The leaders met in a villa in wooded hills beside a lake in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
"We are really making history," Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of the meeting. "No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement."
Xi said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."