After the meeting, Donald Trump said that the summit "went great."

Trump, Xi and Putin release 'peace declaration' from unprecedented summit. Picture: VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" at an unprecedented three-way summit on Thursday.

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The three leaders reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, but announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump. A joint declaration released by the world's three biggest nuclear powers capped a three-day diplomatic swing by Trump through Asia. The trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationships with Xi and Putin, who continues to wage war with Ukraine. The powers "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and added that they would "conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons," without giving a time frame. Read more: Trump appears to fall asleep as Xi addresses Apec summit moments before historic meeting with Putin Read more: Donald Trump hails 'historic meeting' as Xi Jinping calls for world free from nuclear weapons

The three leaders reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought. Picture: VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/Getty

But the statement made no mention of any negotiations on a trilateral nuclear arms reduction treaty, something Trump has pushed since his first term and that China has consistently rejected, arguing that its arsenal is much smaller than those of the other powers. Trump referred to nuclear weapons at the start of the meeting, saying: "It’s not an easy thing to do – give them up." The leaders also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of fuel products for all countries and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts. The declaration made no mention of Russia's war in Ukraine, or Trump's conflict with Iran. In a news conference afterwards, Putin acknowledged it did not set ambitious goals and added that nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions. The reference to immunity of state officials came more than three years after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and other Russian officials over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow rejects the allegations.

The leaders also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations. Picture: Anadolu/Getty