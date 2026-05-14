US President Donald Trump has met with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in China before a crunch bilateral meeting between the world's superpowers. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

US President Donald Trump has met with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in China before a crunch bilateral meeting between the world's superpowers.

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Trump arrived in Beijing in the 'Beast' limousine, where he was greeted by Xi. Mr Trump's cabinet was introduced to Xi before the President was introduced to members of the Chinese government. The meeting between the two nations comes amid a time of heightened global tensions over the Ukraine and Iran wars. Trump said late on Tuesday he will ask Chinese President Xi to "open up" China during his meeting with the leader. Read More: Donald Trump arrives in China for crunch summit with Xi Jinping Read More: Holiday bookings improving but Iran war still putting people off, travel agent says

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet. Picture: Getty

The pair are holding their first face-to-face talks in more than six months as they try to stabilise ties strained by trade, the Iran war and other disagreements. CEOs accompanying Trump are drawn mainly from companies seeking to resolve business issues with China, such as Nvidia, which has struggled to get regulatory permission to sell its powerful H200 artificial intelligence chips there. Trump asked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the last minute to join the trip, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, and he was spotted boarding Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Alaska en route to Beijing. Trump shared a post on Truth Social listing the important figures joining him on his trip. He wrote: "It is an Honor to have Jensen, Elon, Tim Apple, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzmann, Kelly Ortberg (Boeing), Brian Sikes (Cargill), Jane Fraser (Citi), Larry Culp (GE Aerospace), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and many others journeying to the Great Country of China where I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People’s Republic to an even higher level." He added: "In fact, I promise, that when we are together, which will be in a matter of hours, I will make that my very first request. I have never seen or heard of any idea that would be more beneficial to our incredible Countries!" Asked about Trump's post, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said Beijing stands ready to "expand cooperation, manage differences and inject more stability and certainty into the turbulent world".