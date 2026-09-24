During the red carpet welcome two B-1 bombers flew overhead, as the leaders prepare for Thursday's state dinner

US President Donald Trump shows the way to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

US President Donald Trump greeted President Xi to the White House on Thursday for a lavish state summit, including a military flyover and a state dinner with tech moguls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It will be the year's second meeting of the leaders of the two biggest economies, but Xi's first visit to Washington in more than a decade. Trump greeted Xi on arrival on Wednesday evening, the first time a US president has welcomed a foreign leader at Joint Base Andrews in 11 years. Xi voiced hope for a more stable relationship with the United States, saying Beijing and Washington should be "partners, not rivals" and that the "historical logic of peaceful coexistence" between the two countries had not changed. During the welcome two B-1 bombers flew overhead. The supersonic aircraft produce a notoriously loud roar when they pass by which caused Mr Trump to visibly wince. The US president aims to reciprocate the grand welcome he received in China in May and impress Xi with a ceremony spanning the White House South Lawn, State Floor and Rose Garden. Mr Trump is set to host President Xi at a state dinner this week, where they’ll be joined by billionaire tech moguls collectively worth trillions of dollars as warnings about AI potentially threatening human civilization. The guest list for Thursday's state dinner includes CEOs like Apple's Tim Cook, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Open AI's Sam Altman, Tesla's Elon Musk and Nvidia's Jensen Huang. Read More: Judge overturns Trump's 'unconstitutional' ban on media outlets Read More: Republicans call for Trump to release $15 billion in stalled Taiwan security funds ahead of summit with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump reacts to the roar of B-1 bomber flyover during the U.S. national anthem. Picture: Reuters

Despite such an array, people familiar with US plans say Trump is likely to maintain firm export controls on US tech Xi wants loosened. Major breakthroughs are not expected. Analysts say tangible outcomes are likely to be limited to an extension of a trade truce expiring in November and an agreement to examine threats posed by artificial intelligence. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday after talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng that they had agreed to extend until January 10 an agreement that paused a trade war that saw mutual tariffs top 100%. People familiar with the plans say the talks could also yield deals to lower some tariffs, combat drug trafficking and expand military-to-military dialogue, while Trump is expected to seek the release of Americans and others detained in China. Former Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said the summit was less about substantive negotiations than a chance for two forceful leaders to project strength.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk on the red carpet. Picture: Reuters

"This is really the historical reincarnation of what we often referred to in antiquity as single combat - really powerful guys, each representing their civilizations, kind of measuring and going toe to toe," said Campbell. Xi appears to be in a stronger position, having overseen a surge in China's trade and controlling supplies of rare earth minerals that give him a powerful source of leverage. Both leaders see advantages in keeping relations stable, with Trump mired in the unpopular Iran war and Xi grappling with domestic economic challenges. But beneath the surface are challenges that could reignite tensions, including disputes over Taiwan, export controls and AI. Taiwan, a democratically governed island claimed by China, is the most contentious of these. US allies in Asia are concerned Trump may be tempted to soften Washington's support for Taipei to lock in economic wins with China. In return, China is offering help to put pressure on Iran, the sources added.

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave as they disembark. Picture: Reuters

After the May summit, Trump said he was holding in abeyance an arms package worth some $14 billion and called it a "very good negotiating chip."The leaders will likely discuss the In return, China is offering help to put pressure on Iran, the sources added. After the May summit, Trump said he was holding in abeyance an arms package worth some $14 billion and called it a "very good negotiating chip." The leaders will likely discuss the Iran war, but there has been little sign Beijing is willing to exert pressure on its ally to yield to US demands, despite the disruption the conflict has caused to energy supplies and trade. Trade is more promising. Trump is seeking trade wins ahead of the midterms and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said this month the countries will make "some ‌announcements on agriculture and non-tariff barriers."

Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People during his visit to China in May. Picture: Reuters