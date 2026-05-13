It is Trump's first visit to China in almost a decade

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the American flag to the press as he departs the White House on May 12, 2026. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump said he will ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to "open up" China in his first state visit to the country in nearly a decade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump has embarked on his visit to China, aiming to strike deals on farm goods and aeroplanes and maintain a fragile trade war truce between the world's top two economies. He is accompanied by the CEOs of tech companies that are seeking to resolve business issues with the nation. Among those on board Air Force One are Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzmann, and David Solomon. "I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic," Trump said in post on Truth Social, referring to the delegation which he confirmed included Huang. "I will make that my very first request."

The national flags of the United States and China hang on a highway, on May 13, 2026, ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Pedro PARDO / AFP via Getty Images

Trump asked Huang at the last minute to join the trip, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, and he had not figured on an initial list of travelling executives provided by the White House this week. Huang was spotted boarding Air Force One during a refuelling halt in Alaska, with Trump due to arrive in Beijing late on Wednesday ahead of meetings with Xi that will include a banquet and a tour of UNESCO heritage site Temple of Heaven. Apart from trade, the talks will cover a host of thorny issues from the Iran war to nuclear weapons and US arms sales to Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China. Trump is widely expected to encourage China to convince Tehran to make a deal with Washington to end the conflict, though he said on Tuesday he did not think he would need its help.

US President Donald Trump gestures prior boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on May 12, 2026. Picture: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

As Trump prepared for the pomp-filled occasion, Treasury Secretary Bessent began talks on economic and trade matters with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at South Korea's Incheon airport on Wednesday, a source familiar with the talks said. Both sides are eager to maintain a trade truce struck last October in which Trump suspended triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Xi backed away from choking global supplies of rare earths. They are also expected to agree to forums to ease mutual trade and investment, while Washington is eager to sell Boeing aeroplanes, ​American agriculture and energy to China to reduce a trade deficit that has irked Trump, US officials have said. Beijing, for its part, wants the US to ease curbs on exports of chipmaking equipment and advanced semiconductors.

United States President Donald J Trump speaks to the press before departing the White House in Washington, DC for Beijing,. Picture: Newscom/Alamy Live News