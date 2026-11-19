Trump, Xi and Putin set to hold historic meeting on summit sidelines
Trilateral talks are due to take place between three of the world's most powerful men in Shenzen, China.
A historic meeting is due to take place between three of the world's most powerful men.
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Donald Trump is holding trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in Shenzen.
The meeting tomorrow will be the first time the three leaders have met for talks, which are reportedly set to take place in a private villa.
Among the items on the agenda are the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, AI and nuclear weapons.
Although the three-way gathering is unprecedented, Xi has met with Trump three times since last October and more than 40 times with Putin.
Trump and Putin have also met on several occasions, including the Russian president's visit to Alaska in 2025.
In an address to the summit, Putin said that partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary in what he claimed was fragmented global economy, with military-political risks.
"I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Putin said.
The Russian President claimed that APEC provided a chance for a constructive exchange of views.
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Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving an affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension.
Beijing's foreign ministry slammed the spy claims as a "smear against China"- placing further strain on an already fragile relationship.
The talks have been met with concern from President Zelensky, who warned that the summit could be a “new Yalta” - referring to the historic 1945 meeting between US, British and Soviet leaders that led to Russia establishing spheres of influence over vast stretches of eastern Europe.
Ukraine has urged Trump and Xi to use the opportunity to strongarm Putin into agreeing to a peace deal.