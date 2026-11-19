Trilateral talks are due to take place between three of the world's most powerful men in Shenzen, China.

By Flaminia Luck

A historic meeting is due to take place between three of the world's most powerful men.

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Donald Trump is holding trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in Shenzen. The meeting tomorrow will be the first time the three leaders have met for talks, which are reportedly set to take place in a private villa. Among the items on the agenda are the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, AI and nuclear weapons.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks after a meeting with US President on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen,. Picture: SERGEI BOBYLYOV/Getty

Although the three-way gathering is unprecedented, Xi has met with Trump three times since last October and more than 40 times with Putin. Trump and Putin have also met on several occasions, including the Russian president's visit to Alaska in 2025.

President Donald Trump walks on the stage before leaders take a group photo. Picture: China Pool/Getty

Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving an affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension. Beijing's foreign ministry slammed the spy claims as a "smear against China"- placing further strain on an already fragile relationship.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The talks have been met with concern from President Zelensky, who warned that the summit could be a “new Yalta” - referring to the historic 1945 meeting between US, British and Soviet leaders that led to Russia establishing spheres of influence over vast stretches of eastern Europe. Ukraine has urged Trump and Xi to use the opportunity to strongarm Putin into agreeing to a peace deal.