Trump tells Zelensky to 'give up Donesk' and accept Putin's terms after White House meeting descends into 'screaming match'
Ukraine's President travelled to Washington over the weekend in a bid to secure long-range missiles, amid further attacks on Kyiv by Russia.
Donald Trump is said to have urged President Zelenskyy to give up key areas of Ukraine and cave to Putin's demands in the pair's latest White House meeting.
Listen to this article
The pair met in Washington on Friday, with White House talks described as descending into a "screaming match" as Donald Trump set out what he saw as a path to peace.
Reports suggest Zelenskyy, who had travelled to Washington to request increased US military support to fight Russia's war in Ukraine, was met with raised voices and condemnation by Trump and his cabinet as the pair discussed the war during a heated discussion.
It's reported Trump was also seen to spout Putin's rhetoric, echoing that the conflict was a "special operation" and "not even a war".
It comes at a time when attacks on Kyiv continue to intensify, with Moscow escalating strikes across Ukraine, including on crucial energy infrastructure.
According to reports in the Financial Times, Trump told Zelenskyy that "[Putin] will destroy you," if the Ukrainian leader did not concede to his terms.
It's the latest switch in position by the flip-flopping US President, who just days ago was seen to back Ukraine's position, insisting he thought Zelenskyy could still win the war.
The tense meeting saw Trump tell Zelenskyy to cave to Putin's demands, telling the Ukrainian leader he would not provide Tomahawk missiles to aid them in fighting his foe.
Trump previously said Ukraine could "win all of Ukraine back in its original form", comments that marked a major shift in his position for Trump.
In a post to his platform Truth Social platform at the end of September, he said Ukraine could get back "the original borders from where this war started" with the support of Europe and Nato.
According to reports, Trump told Zelenskyy that "[Putin] will destroy you", if he doesn't concede to his terms.
The meeting echoed the scene seen in the pair's tense Oval Office clash in February, which saw Trump and Vice-President JD Vance attack Zelensky - uncomfortable scenes which saw world leaders come out in support the Ukrainian President.
The meeting saw Zelensky re-assert his view that "Putin doesn't want peace".
"That's why we need pressure on him," he is said to have added.
Trump insisted he hoped to resolve the war "without thinking about Tomahawks" but that Zelenskyy would have to concede territory.
:We need Tomahawks. One reason we want this war over is because it's not easy for us to keep sending massive weapons," he said.
It comes just a day after Trump agreed to a second sit-down with Putin in Hungary.