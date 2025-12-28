The talks in Florida are the latest stage in Mr Trump’s year-long effort to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine

Donald Trump Meets With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet in Florida on Sunday for face-to-face talks on ending the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Mr Zelenskyy said security guarantees and territorial issues in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions would be among the topics of discussion. Mr Zelenskyy stopped in Canada to meet prime minister Mark Carney on Saturday before heading to the US. He told reporters he would aim to ensure there were “as few unresolved issues as possible” in talks with his US counterpart Mr Trump, while respecting Ukraine’s red lines. Mr Zelenskyy has said the draft peace plan includes a US commitment to provide guarantees mirroring the Nato alliance’s Article 5, which means an attack on Ukraine would trigger a collective military response from the US and its allies. Read more: Russia bombards Kyiv ahead of key peace talks between Trump and Zelenskyy Read more: Zelenskyy proposes demilitarised eastern Ukraine after latest peace talks as three killed in Moscow car blast

But key details are still to be worked out, with territorial concessions the most sensitive of the issues the two leaders will discuss. A day ahead of the talks, Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing at least one person in an attack Mr Zelenskyy said “really shows that (Russian president Vladimir) Putin doesn’t want peace”. The talks in Florida are the latest stage in Mr Trump’s year-long effort to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, having previously said he would end the war on the first day of his term in office. On Christmas Eve, Mr Zelenskyy said the US and Ukraine had reached a consensus on a number of critical issues, and indicated he was open to creating a demilitarised zone on his country’s eastern border with Russia. But he has continued to resist Russian demands that Ukraine give up two of its eastern regions, Luhansk and Donetsk. Russia is also likely to object to a role for Nato forces in monitoring a ceasefire, which European leaders including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron have said must form part of any deal.

Consequences of Russian drone attack in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Picture: Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images