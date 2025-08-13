Vladimir Putin will face 'very severe consequences' if he does not agree a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine at his summit with Donald Trump in Alaska, the US President said on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

US President Donald Trump has threatened "severe consequences" against Russia if Vladimir Putin does not agree a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine at the pair's meeting in Alaska on Friday.

Asked if Russia would face consequences if Putin did not agree to stop the war, Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday: "Yes, they will … very severe consequences." Trump did not elaborate on what those consequences would be. When asked if they would include sanctions or tariffs, he only said he did not have to say. He has reportedly told European leaders that he doesn't plan to discuss potential territory divisions with Putin this week. Mr Zelenskyy has so far been excluded from US-Russia talks, with Trump hoping his discussion with Putin in Alaska on Friday leads to a lasting peace agreement. Now, Trump has strongly suggested the Ukrainian leader will soon have a seat at the table as early as this week.

Trump speaking at the Kennedy Center. Picture: Alamy

He said that if the first meeting with Putin on Friday "goes ok" then there will be a "quick second one" between Putin, Mr Zelenskyy "and myself if they'd like to have me there". "There's a very good chance we're going to have a second meeting which will be more productive than the first because the first is I am going to find out where we are and what we are doing,” Trump said. "There may be no second meeting because if I feel that it is not appropriate to have it because I didn't get the answers that we have to have, then we're not going to have a second meeting," he added. Read more: 'Putin is bluffing', Zelenskyy warns Trump ahead of US-Russia talks in Alaska Read more: 'Bring peace to Europe again': JD Vance hails Trump's mission during UK visit ahead of Alaska summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has so so far been excluded from US-Russia talks. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the US president joined a call with Sir Keir Starmer and leaders from across Europe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss the war in Ukraine. During the call on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said Trump's interventions over the Ukraine war have created a "viable" chance of a ceasefire. Mr Zelenskyy said following the call that "Putin is bluffing - he is trying to push forward along the whole front”. He added that Putin "is also bluffing, saying he doesn't care about the sanctions and that they're not working". "In reality, the sanctions are very effective, and they're hurting the Russian military economy," he said. Mr Zelenskyy also argued that "Putin doesn't want peace - he wants to occupy our country", adding that US and European sanctions are vital measures needed to "stop Putin's war".

