The leaders are due to meet at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Sunday for crunch talks

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy with United States President Donald Trump back in February 28. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is en route to Florida to meet with Donald Trump as efforts ramp up to reach a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Zelenskyy told reporters on Boxing Day that he is due to meet his US counterpart in Florida on Sunday which will aim to "finalise as much as we can." Mr Zelenskyy is set to meet with Mr Trump in Florida on Sunday. The Ukrainian President will first meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and take phone calls with European leaders on Saturday, before heading to the US. Mr Zelenskyy revealed he is open to a "very difficult” decision on territory, which will likely need to be put to a national referendum, he told Axios. Axios previously reported that Trump’s peace proposal includes concessions from Ukraine, including giving up parts of the Donbas region, limiting the size of Ukraine’s military, and scrap its bid to join NATO. Read more: Zelenskyy proposes demilitarised eastern Ukraine after latest peace talks as three killed in Moscow car blast Read more: Russia takes over embattled town in eastern Ukraine hours after launching ‘massive wave’ of strikes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet President Trump this weekend. Picture: Getty

The Ukrainian leader wrote on social media that "a lot can be decided before the New Year," and said he planned to discuss with Mr Trump about how Ukraine's allies could guarantee its security in the future. He wrote on X: "We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump – in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year." Meanwhile Sir Keir Starmer said the talks should progress towards a "just and lasting peace."

President Zelenskyy said "a lot can be decided before the New Year.". Picture: Alamy

It comes after the 20-point plan to end the war with Russia was agreed by Ukrainian and US officials and sent back to Moscow on Monday. In response, the Kremlin confirmed it had received the revised plan and was studying the updated proposals put forward. It is believed the meeting on Sunday, planned to be held at Mar-a-Lago, will focus on documents including US security guarantees and a separate economic agreement in relation to the peace deal deal. Ukraine has repeatedly raised the question of territory which has proved to be the most difficult to resolve, along with the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The White House has proposed Ukraine and Russia split the energy generated by the plant, the largest in Europe, as Russian troops currently control it.

President Trump will host the meeting in Florida. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy said: "We must, without doubt, find some format in the near future in which not only Ukraine and the U.S. are present, but Europe is represented as well." His comments also come after claiming this week that he had a "good conversation" with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Mr Trump's son-in-law. Mr Zelenskyy also said on Tuesday that he would be willing to withdraw troops from Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland as part of a plan to end the war, if Russia also pulls back and the area becomes demilitarised. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters that Moscow had already been in contact with US representatives since Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev recently met his American counterparts in Florida. He said: "It was agreed upon to continue the dialogue."