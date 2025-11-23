The president's comments come after details of his 28-point peace plan to end the Ukraine-Russia war emerged, prompting concern from world leaders.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing the White House on Marine One. Picture: Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to criticise the Ukrainian President for having "zero gratitude" as officials meet in Geneva to discuss his peace plan.

National security advisers from the UK, EU and the US have been meeting in Geneva to discuss Mr Trump's peace plan for Ukraine. The president's comments come after details of his 28-point peace plan to end the Ukraine-Russia war emerged, prompting concern from world leaders. The plan would see Ukraine hand over a number of concessions to the Russians including control of the eastern Donbas region and a reduction in its armed forces. It is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev. World leaders levelled criticism at the proposals laid out by the US which they call “a basis which will require additional work”. Read more: Officials gather in Geneva for Ukraine peace plan talks as Trump declares it is 'not his final offer' Read more: Trump insists Ukraine peace plan is 'not his final offer' as Starmer raises concerns

US President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to criticise the Ukrainian President for having "zero gratitude" as officials meet in Geneva to discuss his peace plan. Picture: Truth Social/Screenshot

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Ukrainian 'leadership' has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continued to buy oil from Russia. "The US continues to sell massive amounts of weapons to NATO for distribution to Ukraine (Crooked Joe gave everything free, free, free, including 'big' money)." His comments draw parallels to the infamous meeting between the two leaders and US vice president JD Vance earlier this year, where Mr Zelenskyy was berated for not being grateful enough for US support. During the tense exchange, Mr Trump accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three". The heated Oval Office meeting also saw Mr Vance lash out at Mr Zelenskyy, branding him "disrespectful" for questioning Trump's allegiances. After Mr Zelenskyy warned that the US would feel the impact of the war if it continues, Mr Trump interrupted saying: "Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem."

Glenn's remark about Zelenskyy's attire was just one incident of a larger frostier reception the Ukrainian president received back in February. Picture: Getty