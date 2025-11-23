Trump criticises Zelenskyy for having 'zero gratitude' over US efforts to end war with Russia
The president's comments come after details of his 28-point peace plan to end the Ukraine-Russia war emerged, prompting concern from world leaders.
US President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to criticise the Ukrainian President for having "zero gratitude" as officials meet in Geneva to discuss his peace plan.
National security advisers from the UK, EU and the US have been meeting in Geneva to discuss Mr Trump's peace plan for Ukraine.
The plan would see Ukraine hand over a number of concessions to the Russians including control of the eastern Donbas region and a reduction in its armed forces.
It is said to have been negotiated by the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev.
World leaders levelled criticism at the proposals laid out by the US which they call “a basis which will require additional work”.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Ukrainian 'leadership' has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continued to buy oil from Russia.
"The US continues to sell massive amounts of weapons to NATO for distribution to Ukraine (Crooked Joe gave everything free, free, free, including 'big' money)."
His comments draw parallels to the infamous meeting between the two leaders and US vice president JD Vance earlier this year, where Mr Zelenskyy was berated for not being grateful enough for US support.
During the tense exchange, Mr Trump accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three".
The heated Oval Office meeting also saw Mr Vance lash out at Mr Zelenskyy, branding him "disrespectful" for questioning Trump's allegiances.
After Mr Zelenskyy warned that the US would feel the impact of the war if it continues, Mr Trump interrupted saying: "Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem."
In his comments on Truth Social on Sunday, Mr Trump criticised his predecessor Joe Biden and claimed that Russia wouldn't have invaded its neighbour if he had been in power at the time.
Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and annexed it after the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych was ousted during the Revolution of Dignity.
Mr Trump wrote: "The War between Russia and Ukraine is a violent and terrible one that, with strong and proper U.S. and Ukrainian leadership, would have never happened.
"It began long before I took office for a Second Term, during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, and has only gotten worse.
"If the 2020 Presidential Election was not rigged & stolen, the only thing the Radical Left Democrats are good at doing, there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office.
"Putin would never have attacked! It was only when he saw Sleepy Joe in action that he said, 'Now is my chance!'
"The rest is history, and so it continues.
"I inherited a war that should have never happened, a war that is a loser for everyone, especially the millions of people that have so needlessly died."