Kellin, a 24-year-old musician from New York, has been cloned multiple times on Instagram - and says she feels powerless to stop her image from being sexualised

Kellin (L) has spoken of her 'upset' after finding her music videos had been cloned using AI. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

A trumpet player has spoken of her 'upset' after her music was stolen by ‘highly sexualised’ AI impersonators and used to promote OnlyFans accounts.

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It all started with a video that Kellin Hanas, a professional trumpet player and content creator from New York, posted on Instagram more than five years ago from her college dorm room. In the clip, Kellin performs a tongue-in-cheek riff taken from the opening segment of the American dating series The Bachelor, where contestants introduce themselves with a couple of fun facts. "The women always say things like, 'I'm from Florida, I can cook, I can clean. I thought I’d do my own version," Kellin explained. "And my fun fact is that I randomly play the trumpet." Read more: Driving instructor ‘horrified’ after videos stolen and cloned with 'sexualised' AI deepfake to promote OnlyFans account Read more: 'My outfit, voice and mannerisms were stolen': Influencer cloned by AI says it took 'thousands' of reports before clip finally removed by Instagram

Kellin jokes in the video about being an "eligible single lady looking for an eligible single man", adding that she can "cook and clean," before cutting to a clip of her playing the trumpet. The video quickly went viral. To date, Kellin estimates it has more than 100 million views across all platforms. "I repost it occasionally, and every time it just does so well." A few weeks ago she re-uploaded the video, and watched as the numbers climbed once more, reaching 8 million views. “Then all of a sudden, last week one of my friends rang up and sent me a link to this Instagram reel and said, 'Have you seen this?'"

Kellin instantly recognised everything about the clip. The bodily movements, music, voice, and background had all been directly copied from her own video. The only difference was that her face and body had been replaced with an AI-generated curvy blonde woman wearing a pink dress. "It made my skin crawl," she said. "In my video, I say, 'Hi, my name is Kellin. But they took my voice and made it say: 'Hi, my name is Gracie'. "And all the videos are viral because it's this girl with large breasts in a low-cut dress. It is a very hyper-sexualised image of a woman."

Another similar account also cloned the same video - this time featuring a similarly curvaceous, provocatively dressed brown-haired woman. That video is still online. . Picture: @kellinhanasmusic

The account, which links to an OnlyFans page and features dozens of similar videos, has more than 90,000 followers. "Basically all of the content is stolen from other women, and they put this girl over it to see if it does well." Different variants of Kellin's video have been uploaded, with the AI woman dressed in "progressively more risque" clothing each time. The three videos have since been taken down after Kellin and her followers filed thousands of complaints, but the account is still active. "I assume it must be run by a human at some level, but there must be some automation or bot activity because these pages post like 10 times a minute. "And if one video does well, they'll do a different version of it 15 minutes later. So they're posting multiple versions of the same video throughout the day.

"It makes me wonder how many other women are also being stolen from by this account. Some of the videos on there, I'm pretty sure I've seen the original video that it's based on, and they just put this girl on top of it." Another similar account also cloned the same video - this time featuring a similarly curvaceous, provocatively dressed brown-haired woman. That video is still online. LBC has tried contacting both accounts but was unable to get a response. For Kellin, the ease with which AI accounts can clone her original content does a disservice to her art. "I've worked on my craft for almost 20 years now. I'm 24, I've been playing since I was seven. I've spent my entire life studying how to do this, and I make my living off of doing it. "And the fact that a computer and somebody with bad intentions can just clone it immediately and do whatever they want with it is upsetting." She reflects that the experience of seeing her material cloned was "unlike anything I've ever experienced before"

"I feel a mix of anger, and also this feeling of being completely helpless because there's nothing in place to stop it from happening." She highlights that it tends to be women who are targeted by AI impersonators - usually in an excessively sexualised manner. This week, LBC reported on the case of a driving instructor whose online driving tutorials were impersonated using AI and used to promote an OnlyFans account. Like Kellin, Aman's voice and mannerisms were unchanged but her face and body was replaced with an AI-generated blonde woman with large breasts. Female comedians have also attacked the proliferation of AI-generated sexualised women, stealing jokes from real-life stand-up performers.

Different variants of Kellin's video have been uploaded, with the AI woman dressed in "progressively more risque" clothing each time. . Picture: @kellinhanasmusic