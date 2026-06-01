The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has not stopped despite the ceasefire on the 17th April

Trump previously said that Iran 'really wants to make a deal' and signaled that the end of the war was in sight. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The ceasefire between Iran and the US has collapsed as Iran accuses Israel of violating the agreement’s terms by bombing the proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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Israel expanded its operation in Lebanon, hitting the country with fresh airstrikes. Picture: Getty

An Iranian official told state media: “The resistance front and Iran have resolved to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, in order to punish the Zionists and their supporters.” President Trump’s government previously attempted to establish a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, but without much success. Following the ceasefire’s collapse, oil markets panicked, prompting crude oil prices to rise by over six per cent. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz - the passageway for more than one-fifth of the world’s oil – saw gas prices spike across the globe for months.

Pakistani mediators have been attempting to broker a ceasefire deal with Iran. Picture: Getty