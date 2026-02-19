The UK Government's position was due to concerns over a breach of international law, which does not distinguish between a nation carrying out an attack and one that provides support

Trump's latest U-turn on his previous support for the deal is because of the UK Government’s refusal to give the green light to use the Diego Garcia base. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has withdrawn his backing for Sir Keir Starmer's Chagos Islands deal because he has not received UK approval to use its military bases for a US strike on Iran.

The US president attacked the agreement to hand sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius and lease back the Diego Garcia joint UK-US military base as "a big mistake". His latest U-turn on his previous support for the deal is because of the UK Government's refusal to give the White House the green light to use the Diego Garcia base or RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire for a potential military campaign against Iran, according to the Times. The newspaper said the Government's position was due to concerns over a breach of international law, which does not distinguish between a nation carrying out an attack and one that provides support with "knowledge of the circumstances of the internationally wrongful act". The bases can only be used for military operations with prior consent from the Government and would need to comply with UK law and the country's interpretation of relevant international law. Mr Trump is weighing up fresh military action against the Islamic Republic, with a second US warship moving into the region and warnings that he could go ahead if no deal on its nuclear programme is reached. Read More: Kylie is 'fuming' at the hypocrisy of people who oppose the Chagos deal Read More: Trump slams Starmer's Chagos Islands deal as 'big mistake'

President Donald Trump spoke during a Board of Peace meeting earlier today. Picture: Alamy

Speaking over the phone on Tuesday night, the American leader and Sir Keir agreed that Iran must never be able to develop nuclear weapons, Downing Street said. The US president issued his criticism of the Chagos deal via his Truth Social platform the following day, making direct reference to Iran and the role that Britain could play in any attack. He wrote: "Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime - An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries." He added: "We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!" A Government spokesperson said: "As routine, we do not comment on operational matters. "There is a political process ongoing between the US and Iran, which the UK supports. "Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and our priority is security in the region."

Diego Garcia, principal island in the Chagos Islands archipeleago. Picture: Alamy