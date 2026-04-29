Trump's face to feature on commemorative US passports
The new design features Mr Trump's face surrounded by the words from the Declaration of Independence and the President's signature in gold
A new commemorative passport has been unveiled featuring President Donald Trump's face to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
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Patriotic Americans looking to celebrate the 250th anniversary will be able to get their own limited edition passport from July.
The new design features Mr Trump's face surrounded by the words from the Declaration of Independence and the President's signature in gold.
The background is the American flag and there's another image on a different page showing the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said in a statement: "As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion.
"These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world."
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Patriot passport unlocked. 🦅— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026
Limited edition. Stamped for America 250. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/86uxPS1FEk
A State Department official told CNN that it "will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available" for people renewing their passports in person and will continue for as long as it is available.
They added: "Online options or other locations will maintain existing passport design."
The United States is marking the 250th anniversary with a range of celebratory events including a UFC fight on the lawn of the White House, a "Freedom250" Grand Prix in Washington, a one-off Times Square ball drop, and a commemorative gold coin with Mr Trump's face on it.
Earlier this month, the White House unveiled plans for a 250ft gold accented arch that has been named the "Arc de Trump" - this comes despite negative feedback from the public and preservation groups.