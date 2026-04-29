A new commemorative passport has been unveiled featuring President Donald Trump's face to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Patriotic Americans looking to celebrate the 250th anniversary will be able to get their own limited edition passport from July.

The new design features Mr Trump's face surrounded by the words from the Declaration of Independence and the President's signature in gold.

The background is the American flag and there's another image on a different page showing the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said in a statement: "As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion.

"These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world."

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