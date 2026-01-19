In an extraordinary coincidence of timing, President Donald Trump’s social media post announcing his shameless decision to impose tariffs on the UK, Denmark and six of their European allies over Greenland landed just 45 minutes before a fresh message appeared on X from the British Embassy in Washington.

The Embassy was not reacting in any way to Trump’s decision to incinerate his relationship with the Prime Minister over the U.K.’s refusal to agree to America’s forced acquisition of Greenland.

Rather, it wanted the world to know that Justice Secretary David Lammy had recently visited Washington, celebrating – and I am not making this up – “why the US and UK are #GreaterTogether”.

The more the government promotes Lammy’s recent visit to Washington, the starker the contrast becomes with the souring state of the no-longer-special-relationship.

Lammy spent several days in the U.S. earlier this month clinging to the notion that in some way a rupture with Trump could be avoided.

He made a speech at George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon, expressing the British government’s excitement over participating in upcoming celebrations of America’s 250th birthday. He met his old fly-fishing friend Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House, and managed to make no representations about the slaying of Minneapolis mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good at the hands of a killer ICE agent the day before.

He sat with American students about to become Marshall Scholars in the U.K. and discussed how the “special relationship” can triumph for another 250 years.

Meanwhile, back on Earth, the train was irrevocably pulling into the station.

Trump’s announcement that he will impose escalating tariffs on the UK and seven other NATO allies unless and until they allow him to purchase Greenland must surely be the point of no return. Certainly they will be for Americans who enjoy drinking French wine, purchasing Land Rovers, or injecting Danish-manufactured Ozempic and who will soon have to dig deeper to cover the costs of Trump’s 10% (escalating in June to 25%) new tariffs.

If implemented, the president’s threat will eviscerate even the paltry benefits that Number 10 claimed lay at the heart of the partial trade deal with Trump that Starmer hailed last June. In the intervening months, that agreement – laughably titled “The United States of America / United Kingdom Economic Prosperity Deal” – has proved to be the road to nowhere. Trump’s new tariffs will mean that it finally leads to a dead end.

So much for bending over backwards to accommodate the narcissist-in-Chief.

Four months to the day after Trump flew home from his “unprecedented, historic” second state visit to Britain, he has shown the Prime Minister the middle finger, much as the president did last week at the Ford auto plant in Detroit to a protesting employee who accused him of being a “pedophile protector”.



It is surely time for clarity. There is no shared vision that unites Number 10 and the incumbent in the White House. They are not, and cannot be #GreaterTogether. Not after the threatened tariffs over Greenland. Not after Trump’s new National Security Strategy declared that it is now official U.S. government policy to propel Nigel Farage and Reform UK into government.

Not after two British citizens were among five Europeans sanctioned by the United States on fanciful allegations that they had limited Americans’ freedom of speech. Not after Elon Musk accused Starmer’s government of “fascism” earlier this month. Not after Trump’s ludicrous $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC. And certainly not after a full year of selling Ukraine down the river and urging European leaders to accede to Putin’s will.



On Monday morning, the government might want to consider:



-calling U.S. Ambassador Warren Stephens to the Foreign Office and carpeting him.



-sending a phalanx of Royal Navy vessels to the waters off Greenland to symbolise the U.K.’s commitment to protecting the territory from any American assault.



-closing Britain’s doors to American beef, chlorinated chicken and other inferior agricultural products that Trump insists must appear on U.K. supermarket shelves.



-informing the White House that the King, the Queen, Prince William and the Princess of Wales will not be visiting the United States this year to celebrate “America 250” and the FIFA World Cup. We’ve been there, done that, and there’s surely no reason to put Their Majesties through any more of it.



-limiting intelligence-sharing, unless and until the president commits in writing to abiding by international law.



-rejecting unequivocally the so-called “Donroe Doctrine” and the notion that the United States has unique right to “dominate” the western hemisphere.



While we’re at it, since the government appears determined to continue using Elon Musk’s social media cesspool, the British Embassy could also trial a new hash-tag on X.



Just for a while, let’s try #GreaterApart.