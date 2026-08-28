The Marine One aircraft was about to take off in Washington D.C when it lost communication with air traffic controllers

The Marine One aircraft was about to take off in Washington D.C when it lost communication with air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump's helicopter lost contact with air traffic control on Thursday despite reassurances the problem had been fixed following a similar incident earlier this month.

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The helicopter was using the lawn as a temporary landing zone due to building work taking place at the White House. . Picture: Getty

A subsequent investigation found that "there was not adequate line-of-sight to ensure communications" from the lawn near the White House that the helicopter was using to take off. The helicopter was using the lawn as a temporary landing zone due to building work taking place at the White House. A first attempt to contact air traffic control was "not received at all". This was followed by a second attempt that was "broken and completely unreadable."

Reagan Washington National Airport. Picture: Getty