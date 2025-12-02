Trump's Homeland Security to impose 'full travel ban' on countries with 'killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies'
Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, unveiled the plans in the wake of the Washington DC shooting last week, which saw one National Guard member killed and another fighting for their life.
Donald Trump's administration will impose a "full travel ban" to stop people coming into the US from countries with "killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies".
Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, unveiled the plans in the wake of the Washington DC shooting last week, which saw one National Guard member killed and another fighting for their life.
She did not specify which countries would be added to the list, but her proposals were green lit by the US president, who announced a slew of immigration proposals following the attack.
Writing on social media, Ms Noem wrote: "I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.
"Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom - not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."
Trump endorsed the post by publishing it in full on his own Truth Social page.
After Wednesday's attack on the nation's capital, the US leader said he would halt all immigration from Afghanistan, which included rejecting all current asylum claims.
Migration from "Third World countries" will also be "permanently paused" and immigrants living in the US who are originally from these nations will have their cases re-examined, Trump said.
These countries include Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Haiti, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Venezuela among others.
Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is facing first degree murder charges after Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries in the fatal shoot-out at Farragut West metro station.
A second Guard, Andrew Woolfe, 24, is still fighting for his life after being critically injured in the attack.
Lakanwal, a father of five and Afghan national, allegedly drove thousands of miles across the county from his home in Bellingham, Washington, to carry out the ambush-style attack.
The alleged gunman - a former special forces commander who worked with the CIA - came to the US in 2021 under a Biden-era resettlement programme for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover.
The operation was set up following America's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which cost 13 Americans their lives and ultimately allowed the Taliban to seize back control.
Lakanwal applied for asylum in 2024 and had it granted in April 2025 by the Trump administration.
The suspect is currently being treated in hospital after being shot in the attack, authorities said, but is not willing to co-operate with enquiries.
A handgun has been recovered from the scene, which police believe was used in the attack.
The ambush occurred after Trump deployed 2,300 National Guard troops into the capital in August as part of his plans to tackle crime.
Since last Wednesday's shooting, the president has called for an additional 500 troops to be positioned on the streets of DC.
After the shooting, the president wrote on Truth Social: "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement.
"These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"