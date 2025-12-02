Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, unveiled the plans in the wake of the Washington DC shooting last week, which saw one National Guard member killed and another fighting for their life.

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump's administration will impose a "full travel ban" to stop people coming into the US from countries with "killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies".

Writing on social media, Ms Noem wrote: "I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies. "Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom - not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE." Trump endorsed the post by publishing it in full on his own Truth Social page. After Wednesday's attack on the nation's capital, the US leader said he would halt all immigration from Afghanistan, which included rejecting all current asylum claims. Migration from "Third World countries" will also be "permanently paused" and immigrants living in the US who are originally from these nations will have their cases re-examined, Trump said. These countries include Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Haiti, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Venezuela among others. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is facing first degree murder charges after Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries in the fatal shoot-out at Farragut West metro station. A second Guard, Andrew Woolfe, 24, is still fighting for his life after being critically injured in the attack.

This photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, show Rahmanullah Lakanwal. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP). Picture: Alamy

Andrew Wolfe, 24, was shot and seriously injured on Wednesday alongside Sarah Beckstrom, 20. Picture: Reuters