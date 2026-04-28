Donald Trump has claimed his mother had a “crush” on the King when he was younger in a speech in front of Charles and Camilla at the White House.

The royals received a ceremonial welcome and were met by the US President and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is the highest diplomatic honour extended by the US to a visiting head of state.

Speaking outside the White House, the president said of his mother Mary Ann Macleod and the late Queen Elizabeth II: “My mother, I just see it so clearly, she loved, I told the King that she loved the royal family and she loved the Queen, and any time the Queen was involved in the ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television, and she’d say ‘look, Donald, look how beautiful that is’.

“She really did love the family but I also remember her saying very clearly, ‘Charles, look young Charles, he’s so cute’.

“My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it, amazing how… I wonder what she’s thinking right now?”

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