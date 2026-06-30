Donald Trump's executive order to limit birthright citizenship in the US has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

The US president signed the order his first day of his second term in January last year as he launched a crackdown on immigration.

The order aims to deny citizenship to babies born to illegal and temporary migrants in the US.

A US court initially blocked it and said it went against the 14th amendment of the US constitution, escalating it to the Supreme Court.

The majority of Supreme Court justices ruled against Trump in another blow to the president.

The 6-3 ruling marked the second time this year that the court has invalidated a major Trump initiative, following its February decision to strike down his sweeping global tariffs.

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