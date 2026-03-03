Trump's red neck rash caused by 'preventative' skin treatment, White House says
The President was seen with a large red rash during a Medal of Honor ceremony, prompting renewed questions about his health
The large red rash spotted on Donald Trump’s neck is down to a "very common cream" being used as a "preventative skin treatment", White House doctors insist.
The redness was noticed on the right side of the President’s neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday which triggered renewed speculation about his health.
In a statement, Trump’s personal doctor, Dr Sean Barbabella, said: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment.”
He added: “The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”
The statement did not say what the cream was, or why the treatment was needed.
The was recognising three U.S. Army soldiers, two posthumously, with the Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday when the irritated skin was spotted.
Questions about Trump’s health have intensified in recent months, after he was first seen in February 2025 with what appeared to be makeup on his hand, and later with bruising on his hands on multiple occasions.
The White House has previously said the bruising was down to his public schedule.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”
In July last year, the White House announced Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after noticing swelling in his legs.
A memo said he underwent “a comprehensive examination” including vascular studies, and that Doppler ultrasounds “revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70”.
In a January interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said he was taking “more aspirin” than his doctors recommended, but insisted his “health is perfect”.
He said: “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart… I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”
Trump also criticised the focus on his health, saying after an imaging scan in October: “In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it, because it gave them a little ammunition… Well, nothing’s wrong.”