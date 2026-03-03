The large red rash spotted on Donald Trump’s neck is down to a "very common cream" being used as a "preventative skin treatment", White House doctors insist.

The redness was noticed on the right side of the President’s neck during a Medal of Honor ceremony on Monday which triggered renewed speculation about his health.

In a statement, Trump’s personal doctor, Dr Sean Barbabella, said: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment.”

He added: “The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

The statement did not say what the cream was, or why the treatment was needed.

The was recognising three U.S. Army soldiers, two posthumously, with the Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday when the irritated skin was spotted.

