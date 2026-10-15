Mary Trump told LBC that the events in Ukraine should act as a "wake-up call" to world leaders

By Alex Storey

The estranged niece of Donald Trump has claimed that there "won’t be enough power to rein him in" if the republicans were to lose the midterm elections.

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Trump was accused by his estranged niece of "doing whatever he wants to do anyway". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Ms Trump told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "The midterm elections in America in less than three weeks now look to be a massive defeat for Republicans. "I don't want to say for sure that that's what's going to happen, but that's what it looks like, and that will be a massive defeat for Donald because it will expose him to accountability and investigations in the way he has not been because the Republicans have been in charge of everything. "So it's sort of a perfect storm of his deterioration cognitively, emotionally, and psychologically. "You mentioned the ways he's acting out like his disinhibition, his lack of impulse control, his self-aggrandisement, and combine all of those things with his desperation, and that makes for a very volatile mix." This week it emerged that a large majority of voters feel Trump is falling short in the US, according to a survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Mary Trump told LBC that "there won’t be enough power to rein" in the US President if he were to lose the midterms. Picture: LBC

The poll indicates that registered Democratic voters are showing higher enthusiasm for voting than their Republican counterparts. Asked what she thinks could happen if the midterms go poorly, Ms Trump added: "There won't be sufficient power to rein him in. "That's why I think it's extremely important, especially if the Democrats win in the midterms and get majorities and can start holding him accountable and slowing down the process of his degradation of America and our alliances. "But also other countries need to start reining him in, and hopefully what's happening in Ukraine is a wake-up call." On Wednesday, Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at Trump, accusing him of betraying Ukraine by slowing down the speeds of a crucial internet system used to protect the country from Russian attacks.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) hit out at Trump earlier this week. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy