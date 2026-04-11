Donald Trump’s top negotiators have headed to Pakistan for crunch talks with Iran as fears grow the two-week ceasefire deal will collapse.

JD Vance touched down in Islamabad on Saturday morning ahead of his meeting with Iranian negotiators. He will be joined by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner for the high-stakes talks this afternoon.

It comes after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in a last-minute deal reached around 90 minutes before Trump’s 8pm ET deadline on Tuesday.

Trump had previously threatened to strike Iranian power plants and bridges if no agreement was reached by that time.

Fears have grown that the ceasefire deal could get torn apart as Israel has continued to unleash strikes on Lebanon, killing and wounding hundreds of people on Wednesday in its biggest wave of attacks yet.

Israel claimed the conflict in Lebanon was not covered by the deal and refused to agree to the proposal put forward by Pakistan earlier this week.

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