Trump's team arrives in Pakistan for 'make-or-break' Iran talks as fears grow over shaky ceasefire deal
The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in a last-minute deal on Tuesday - but Israel's attacks on Lebanon have cast doubt over the agreement.
Donald Trump’s top negotiators have headed to Pakistan for crunch talks with Iran as fears grow the two-week ceasefire deal will collapse.
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JD Vance touched down in Islamabad on Saturday morning ahead of his meeting with Iranian negotiators. He will be joined by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner for the high-stakes talks this afternoon.
It comes after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in a last-minute deal reached around 90 minutes before Trump’s 8pm ET deadline on Tuesday.
Trump had previously threatened to strike Iranian power plants and bridges if no agreement was reached by that time.
Fears have grown that the ceasefire deal could get torn apart as Israel has continued to unleash strikes on Lebanon, killing and wounding hundreds of people on Wednesday in its biggest wave of attacks yet.
Israel claimed the conflict in Lebanon was not covered by the deal and refused to agree to the proposal put forward by Pakistan earlier this week.
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Last night, the US President said the only reason Iranians “are alive today” is to negotiate ahead of the Pakistan talks.
Writing on his Truth Social platform amid a shaky ceasefire, the US president said: “The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid out the stakes of the talks in a state address last night.
He said: "The permanent ceasefire is the next difficult phase, which is to resolve the complicated issues through negotiation. This, as called in English, is a make-or-break phase."
It comes as the Strait of Hormuz will reopen “fairly soon”, according to Trump, who has dismissed the need for a back-up plan.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Charlottesville, Virginia, the US president said: “That’ll open up automatically... we don’t use the strait, other countries use the strait. We will have that open fairly soon.
He also brushed aside questions about any alternative plan if diplomacy failed, saying: “We don’t need a back-up plan... we’ve hit them hard, our military is amazing.”
Pressed on what would constitute a good deal with Iran, Trump replied: “No nuclear weapon, that’s 99% of it,” adding that it was still unclear whether negotiations would be concluded quickly or drag on in the weeks ahead.