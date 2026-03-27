Donald Trump's signature is set to be added to US dollars in an unprecedented move by the US Treasury.

Traditionally, US banknotes only carry the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the Treasurer, with Trump insisting his signature will now appear on bank notes going forward

Bills featuring the new signature will rollout in the US across the year, following an announcement by the Treasury Department on Thursday.

The addition of the US President’s signature coincides with celebrations surrounding 'America's 250th Anniversary' according to the Treasury, with the first of the new $100 (£75) bills to be printed in June, with others to follow.

Read more: Britain cannot rely on US for defence amid 'demonstrable areas of tension' between nations, MPs and peers warn

Read more: Donald Trump ‘considering sending 10,000 more troops to Middle East’