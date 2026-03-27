Trump's signature to appear on US dollars in first for sitting president
The unprecedented move will see Trump's signature added to dollar bills for 'America's 250th anniversary'
Donald Trump's signature is set to be added to US dollars in an unprecedented move by the US Treasury.
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Traditionally, US banknotes only carry the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the Treasurer, with Trump insisting his signature will now appear on bank notes going forward
Bills featuring the new signature will rollout in the US across the year, following an announcement by the Treasury Department on Thursday.
The addition of the US President’s signature coincides with celebrations surrounding 'America's 250th Anniversary' according to the Treasury, with the first of the new $100 (£75) bills to be printed in June, with others to follow.
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The new bills may take several weeks to circulate through banks, according to the Treasury.
Notes currently in circulation feature the signatures of former President Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, and Treasurer Lynn Malerba.
Trump's signature is set to appear alongside that of his new Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, with the secretary insisting.
"There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name," Bessent said.
Current US Treasurer Brandon Beach insisted the country's currency will "continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people".
It comes after a federal arts commission approved a special commemorative 24-karat gold coin earlier this month featuring an image of Trump.