Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK "reserves the right to take whatever action we need", the Culture Secretary has said after Donald Trump threatened to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached for it to buy Greenland.

Lisa Nandy has criticised President Trump's threats as "wrong" and "counterproductive", saying "tariffs would be a terrible thing, not just for the UK Economy, but for the US Economy as well". However, she insisted "it's not in the interests of any of us to ramp up a war of words with people who are amongst our closest allies". Ms Nandy told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday: "On this issue in particular, we have been crystal clear that we disagree with the United States. That is a position that is not going to change. They are aware of that." Read more: How European leaders have responded to Trump's tariff threat over Greenland Read more: Thousands join anti-Trump protest in Copenhagen over Greenland ambitions

Lisa Nandy has criticised President Trump's threats as "wrong". Picture: Getty

She said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has not spoken to the US President since he announced his plans to impose these tariffs. But she insisted that the special relationship between the two countries remains, and they are in constant dialogue with the US Administration. Sir Keir is "one of the only people in the world who is able to pick up the phone to the president of the United States and make sure that at really critical moments, Europe and the United States hold together in order to advance", she said. Asked whether the UK would consider retaliation should these tariffs go ahead, Ms Nandy said the position would never be to do nothing. However, she said: "I'm keen to ensure that we don't end up in a situation where we're in some kind of retaliatory situation. "It would be bad for the British economy, which is our primary concern, but it would also be bad for the American economy as well."

Sir Keir Starmer has not spoken to President Trump since his tariff threats. Picture: Alamy

The US president said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark. He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”. Mr Trump said the US was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.” EU leaders said the Danish exercise “poses no threat to anyone” and warned tariffs would risk a “dangerous downward spiral” in transatlantic relations.

Greenlandic and Danish flags and placards as protesters gathered outside the US embassy. Picture: Alamy