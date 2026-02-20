The President also announced he would implement at 10% global tariff under the Trade Act of 1974

President Donald Trump branded the decision a "disgrace" and "deeply disappointing". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has branded the Supreme Court's decision to block his sweeping tariffs a "disgrace."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, the President said the decision was also "deeply disappointing." He said the US will impose a 10% worldwide tariff in addition to other existing levies, and said he was "ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what's right for our country." Referring to his new proposals, he added: "We have alternatives, and we could take in more money, and be a lot stronger for it." It comes after the US Supreme Court struck down his sweeping global tariffs earlier in the day in a 6-3 decision, which he previously imposed under an emergency powers law. Read more: Supreme Court ruling does not signal the end for Trump’s tariffs, experts warn Read more: UK refuses to let Trump use RAF bases to strike Iran

President Trump announced he would implement at 10% global tariff under the Trade Act of 1974. Picture: Alamy

In an attack on the justices who votes against him, he said: "They're against anything that makes America strong, healthy and great again. "They also are a, frankly disgrace to our nation, those justices, they're an automatic no." He added: "I won by millions of votes. We won in a landslide. With all the cheating that went on, there was a lot of it, we still won in a landslide too big to rig. "But these people are obnoxious, ignorant and loud. They’re very loud, and I think certain justices are afraid of that. "They don’t want to do the right thing. They’re afraid of it." Announcing his new proposal, he said: "In order to protect our country, a president can actually charge more tariffs than I was charging in the past, period of a year. "Under the various tariffs authorities, so we can use other of the statutes, other of the tariff authorities, which have also been confirmed and are fully allowed.

Trump had previously announced the tariffs last year. Picture: Getty