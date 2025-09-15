Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived in Windsor on Tuesday evening

Police officers patrol outside the Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Police have said officers will be ready to respond to a potential "very high threat level" incident in Windsor ahead of Donald Trump's state visit, with plans to make the town secure from the skies, the streets and the River Thames.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King will host the US president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, before the couple will visit Chequers, the Prime Minister's country home on Thursday. Police will patrol Windsor throughout the visit and a temporary order restricting the airspace will ban non-police drones and smaller aircraft from flying through the protected area. Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, from Thames Valley Police, told reporters on Monday that preparations are under daily review, but had already been set up to deal with a very high threat level because of the nature of the visit. "We are constantly keeping under review our approach to these operations. We're doing that on a daily basis, right through the planning phase," Mr Bunt said. Read More: LIVE: Britain prepares for Trump visit amid fears Mandelson scandal could 'distract' from president meeting

A police car patrols as Union Jack and United States flags are hung ahead of a state visit by the US President and his wife, in Windsor. Picture: Getty

Police search teams out on the River Thames in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

"I'm very content that we have planned a very comprehensive policing and security operation that has taken into consideration just about every eventuality of what could happen." Reports suggest Mr Trump will be accompanied by a motorcade during his visit, including the armoured limousine dubbed The Beast, after touching down on UK soil in Air Force One. Amongst those joining the US president for the three days will be US secretary of state Marco Rubio, secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent, secretary of commerce Robert Lutnick, agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins and Mr Trump's special envoy for the Middle East and peace missions Steve Witkoff. Other staff typically drafted in for Mr Trump's overseas visits include Secret Service personnel, military communications specialists and White House aides. Armed officers will be patrolling the streets with armed response vehicles ready to respond in case of increased threat, Thames Valley Police said.

A ring of steel fencing has been erected on the Long Walk from Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: Alamy