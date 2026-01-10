The upcoming G7 summit scheduled for June has been altered to accommodate an Ultimate Fighting Championship event hosting at the White House for President Trump's birthday, according to reports.

The annual Group of 7 summit, which brings together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S, was originally scheduled for June 14-16 in Evian-les-Baines, France.

However, after Trump announced plans for a "big UFC fight" for his 80th birthday on June 14, Paris reportedly pushed back the summit to avoid a clash.

According to the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, a long-term friend of the President, the logistics of the event are nearly complete, with the event expected to host around 5,000 people on the South Lawn of the White House.

Fighters are also expected to make a ceremonial walk from the Oval Office to the octagon, according to White.

