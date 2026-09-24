Legendary south western Bonfire Night cancelled as organisers 'cannot afford safety measures'
Truro City Council called off the event, which had been expected to draw crowds of up to 5,000 people, for the second year in a row
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A legendary Bonfire Night event has been cancelled after organisers were unable to afford the cost of safety measures.
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Truro City Council called off the event, which had been expected to draw crowds of up to 5,000 people, for the second year in a row.
The size of the fireworks event meant it was categorised as an "advanced tier" event under Martyn's Law, which requires organisers of large public events to put in place additional security measures to guard against terrorist attacks.
The law, named after Martyn Hett who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombings, is due to come into effect in 2027.
However councils have been instructed to act as if it is already in place.
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Town clerk David Rodda said the council had cancelled the event "reluctantly" and knew it would be disappointing for residents.
He added that the council would continue to investigate ways of overcoming the challenges to hold the event next year.
The council had identified Tremorvah Playing Field as a potential venue and had put in place plans to align with safety laws, including road closures, ticketed entry and measures to manage crowds arriving and leaving.
But in a statement, it said: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved in the planning, the working group concluded that it would not be possible to stage the event safely within existing budgets and resources, whilst ensuring that it remained affordable for local residents and did not adversely affect people living in and around the Tremorvah Playing Field.”
Truro City Council town clerk David Rodda said: “Truro City Council can only stage events where it is satisfied that it can do so safely and within available budgets.
“Despite our best efforts, it was not possible to do that this year whilst keeping the entry price at an affordable level and whilst ensuring that we meet the necessary requirements of an ‘enhanced tier’ event under Martyn’s Law.”
He added that the council would "continue to investigate options to overcome the challenges faced in organising this year’s event with the aim of staging a safe and affordable event in the future.”