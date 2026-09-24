A legendary Bonfire Night event has been cancelled after organisers were unable to afford the cost of safety measures.

Truro City Council called off the event, which had been expected to draw crowds of up to 5,000 people, for the second year in a row.

The size of the fireworks event meant it was categorised as an "advanced tier" event under Martyn's Law, which requires organisers of large public events to put in place additional security measures to guard against terrorist attacks.

The law, named after Martyn Hett who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombings, is due to come into effect in 2027.

However councils have been instructed to act as if it is already in place.

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