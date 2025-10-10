Experts warned of hazardous waves up to three metres above normal

A woman hugs a child as parents and children evacuate a school after a strong earthquake in Davao City, Philippines. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit off a southern Philippine province on Friday morning prompting warnings that a hazardous tsunami was possible nearby.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centred at sea about 38 miles southeast of Manay in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of six miles. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu initially said hazardous waves up to three metres above normal were possible on some Philippine coasts near the epicentre. Smaller waves were possible in Indonesia and Palau. The tsunami alert has since been lifted following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning Center has said. But aftershocks continue to shake region.

Map showing shake intensity from a 7.4-magnitude quake in the southern island of Mindanao. Picture: Getty

In a statement, President Marcos said he had instructed the relevant agencies to immediately carry out evacuations in coastal areas, activate emergency communication lines, and coordinate closely with local authorities. He said: "We are now assessing the situation on the ground and ensuring that everyone is safe. I have directed the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Office of Civil Defense, the Armed Forces, the Philippine Coast Guard, and all concerned agencies to immediately carry out evacuations in coastal areas, activate emergency communication lines, and coordinate closely with local governments. "Search, rescue, and relief operations are already being prepared and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of Social Welfare and Development is pre-positioning food and non-food items, while the Department of Health is ready to provide emergency medical assistance."

People gather outside a mall in Butuan City, on the southern island of Mindanao on October 10. Picture: Getty