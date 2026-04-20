Tsunami warning as 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off the northeastern coast of Japan, sparking tsunami warnings.
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Japan’s meteorological agency (JMA) warned of a tsunami as high as 3 metres (9.84 ft) in Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.
The wave could strike imminently and is expected to affect the central Pacific Hokkaido coast, the Aomori prefecture coast and the Iwate prefecture coast.
The tremor had an epicentre in the Pacific Ocean and was 10 km deep, according to the JMA.
The quake measured an 'upper 5' on Japan's seismic intensity scale -- strong enough to make it difficult for people to move around. In many cases, unreinforced concrete-block walls collapse.
Residents have been told to evacuate immediately according to Japan’s NHK news. "Tsunami warnings have been issued. Please evacuate to high ground or similar safe areas," they posted online.
Japan's Prime MInister's office posted online: "A tsunami advisory has been issued. Evacuate immediately. Issued at 4:55 PM on the 20th. Affected areas: Eastern Hokkaido Pacific Coast, Western Hokkaido Pacific Coast, Aomori Prefecture Pacific Coast, Miyagi Prefecture, Fukushima Prefecture."