An earthquake ‌with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off ​the northeastern coast of ​Japan, sparking tsunami warnings.

Japan’s meteorological agency (JMA) warned of a ​tsunami as high as 3 metres (9.84 ft) in Iwate, ​Aomori and Hokkaido ​prefectures.

The wave could strike imminently and is expected to affect the central Pacific Hokkaido coast, the Aomori prefecture coast and the Iwate prefecture coast.

The tremor had an epicentre in ‌the ⁠Pacific Ocean and was 10 km deep, according to the JMA.