The Philippines' civil defence office has reported at least eight fatalities following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake

Police gather in front of a collapsed Jollibee fast food restaurant after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City on June 8, 2026. Picture: Edwin Espejo / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Officials issued tsunami warnings after a strong magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday.

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The Philippines' civil defence office has reported at least eight fatalities following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, but the deaths are still subject to validation, the office added. Tsunami warnings were issued in the Philippines, neighbouring Indonesia and by the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, with people in coastal areas warned to move to higher ground. DZBB radio, broadcasting from the Philippine city of General Santos about 15 km (9.3 miles) from the epicentre, reported instances of falling furniture, damage to televisions and other appliances as the area experienced aftershocks and people left their homes to seek safety. Read more: Israel retaliates as Iran launches fresh wave of attacks, despite calls for restraint from Trump Read more: Trump weighs up plans to 'buy Chagos Islands' which could see US bypass UK to access to Diego Garcia base

Passengers bound for the quake-hit city of General Santos wait for flight departure, following a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Picture: Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images

The General Santos disaster office said aftershocks were still being felt and authorities were assessing reports of damage and some injuries. In the Philippines' Sarangani province near the epicentre, power and telecommunications were down and school classes were suspended, said local disaster chief Rene Punzalan, adding a damage assessment was underway with no reports yet of any collapsed buildings. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said authorities were moving fast to coordinate disaster response. "The national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind," Marcos said in a statement. The Philippines and Indonesia experience hundreds of quakes each year and sit on tectonically complex parts of ​the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East. Phivolcs, the Philippine agency, warned of damage and tsunami waves above one metre (yard), which could continue for several hours. Indonesia's geophysics agency BKMG said waves of 0.19 m (8 inches) had been detected so far.

A collapsed building is seen after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City on June 8, 2026. Picture: Edwin Espejo / AFP via Getty Images