A Tube driver is being investigated after saying Jewish people would not be safe on a train he is driving.

The man is understood to have been identified after footage of him speaking at a demonstration emerged online.

The Tube worker is seen next to a green banner with a red border and gold letters reading: “National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers - Bakerloo Branch.”

The banner adds: “To work for the capitalist socialistic order,” and includes a drawing of a fist grabbing a bolt of lightning, as well as another of a Tube train.

The person filming him asks : ““Is it safe for Jews to ride the Bakerloo line?” The man, seen carrying a banner of the RMT trade union, replies: “Not when I’m driving.”

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Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating Officer, said: “Everyone has the right to travel around London without facing discrimination, and we stand united against hate in all its forms. Any acts of antisemitism will not be tolerated and will be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Since this incident was brought to our attention, a driver has been identified and suspended whilst we fully investigate, in line with our policies and procedures.”

An RMT spokesperson said: “Our union has a proud history of over 100 years of militantly fighting antisemitism and fascism in Britain and abroad. We condemn all forms of discrimination and do not accept that behaviour within our organisation.

“We do not comment on individual cases under investigation as that would not be appropriate.”

A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson said: “This is revolting and plainly runs counter to the most basic expectations of public transport. Already over two thirds of British Jews do not feel comfortable disclosing their identity on public transport.

"We are grateful that TfL has identified and suspended this individual and expect that, if the footage is borne out, in due course he will be fired."