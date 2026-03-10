London Underground drivers are to stage a series of 24-hour strikes in the next few months in a dispute over hours, the RMT union announced.

London Underground (LU) bosses are pushing ahead with a plan to compress a normal working week into four days despite the proposals being rejected by a majority of Train Operators in e-referendums, the union said.

It added that members have concerns about shift lengths, unacceptable working time arrangements, transfer and allocation processes, and the potential impact on fatigue and safety.

Union representatives have attempted to resolve the situation over several months but the RMT claims the LU has refused to negotiate.

It slammed the LU for "pushing ahead with the unpopular plan without an agreement with RMT."

Aound 1,800 of the union's members were involved in the dispute over the introduction of a compressed four-day working week, it said.

Read more: Union warns of industrial action over driverless Tube trains

Read more: Collapse in industrial relations on the Tube, says RMT