Tube drivers to stage series of 24-hour strikes
London Underground drivers are to stage a series of 24-hour strikes in the next few months in a dispute over hours, the RMT union announced.
Listen to this article
London Underground (LU) bosses are pushing ahead with a plan to compress a normal working week into four days despite the proposals being rejected by a majority of Train Operators in e-referendums, the union said.
It added that members have concerns about shift lengths, unacceptable working time arrangements, transfer and allocation processes, and the potential impact on fatigue and safety.
Union representatives have attempted to resolve the situation over several months but the RMT claims the LU has refused to negotiate.
It slammed the LU for "pushing ahead with the unpopular plan without an agreement with RMT."
Aound 1,800 of the union's members were involved in the dispute over the introduction of a compressed four-day working week, it said.
Read more: Union warns of industrial action over driverless Tube trains
Read more: Collapse in industrial relations on the Tube, says RMT
The strikes will take place on the following days:
- 24–25 March (12:00pm Tuesday to 11:59am Wednesday)
- 26–27 March (12:00pm Thursday to 11:59am Friday)
- 21–22 April (12:00pm Tuesday to 11:59am Wednesday)
- 23–24 April (12:00pm Thursday to 11:59am Friday)
- 19–20 May (12:00pm Tuesday to 11:59am Wednesday)* 21–22 May (12:00pm Thursday to 11:59am Friday)
RMT members have also reportedly been told not to use any company-issued electronic devices, including iPads, from 21 March until further notice.
Eddie Dempsey, RMT General Secretary, said: “London Underground is trying to force through major changes to working patterns that have already been rejected by our members.
"We are clear that these proposals raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety and work-life balance.
"Despite our best efforts over many months, no satisfactory outcome has been reached so we have no choice but to call strike dates.
"There is still time for London Underground to come up with a workable solution but we will take strike action if we cannot get a negotiated settlement."
LBC has approached Transport for London for comment.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.