Travel disruption is expected across the network as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walk out at 12 noon today

Commuters stand outside a closed Russell Square station. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

London commuters will face another day of travel chaos as Underground drivers prepare for their second 24-hour walkout this week.

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Travel disruption is expected across the network as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walk out at 12 noon today. Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations, as Union members continue their dispute with London Underground over changes to the working week, including shift patterns. Read more: Brits face new EU travel rules for pets as animals require mandatory health certificates Read more: UK energy infrastructure ‘at risk’ from ‘hard to prove’ Russian retaliation strikes after Ukrainian drone campaign

The first strike led to widespread delays and disruption to Tube services across the capital. Picture: Getty