Tube strike chaos returns as drivers begin second 24-hour walkout
Travel disruption is expected across the network as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walk out at 12 noon today
London commuters will face another day of travel chaos as Underground drivers prepare for their second 24-hour walkout this week.
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Travel disruption is expected across the network as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walk out at 12 noon today.
Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations, as Union members continue their dispute with London Underground over changes to the working week, including shift patterns.
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The first strike, which took place on Tuesday, led to widespread delays and disruption to Tube services across the capital.
Some lines were wholly or partly suspended while others had fewer services than normal.
Transport for London (TfL) continues to advise people to check before they travel for the rest of the week.
More disruption is set to hit the city this summer, with further 24-hour strikes planned in May and June unless the row is resolved.
Pubs and restaurants across the capital have said they fear losing trade this week because of the industrial action as fewer workers than normal have travelled to offices.