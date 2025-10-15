Union members brought London to a standstill during a five-day walkout in September

A Tube driver’s base salary would rise from £71,170 to at least £77,692. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Tube drivers have been offered £80,000 a year in a new pay deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Transport for London (TfL) presented the revised proposal to the capital’s four Tube unions on Monday in a bid to avert further strike action. Tube drivers currently earn around £71,000. This comes after RMT members brought the Underground to a standstill during a five-day walkout in September. Commuters faced packed buses, long queues and gridlocked roads, with most Underground lines shut down throughout the week. Under the deal, a Tube driver’s base salary would rise from £71,170 to at least £77,692 by April 2027 - or more if inflation remains above three per cent. Read More: Misery and chaos for London commuters during Tube strike - as TfL website crashes Read More: Police 'not responsible' for helping America's Got Talent star track down stolen luggage after thieves strike outside London station

The offer also leaves unchanged TfL’s stance on working hours. Picture: Alamy

Station staff earning around £45,000 could see pay increase to almost £50,000. TfL has described the proposal as its “full and final offer”, covering all 16,500 London Underground employees. It does not include a “no-strike” clause, but management hopes its terms will prevent further ballots for industrial action. The updated three-year deal, revealed by The Standard, maintains the headline offer of annual pay increases in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) but now includes minimum guarantees should inflation fall. The third year would see pay rise by 0.2 percentage points above RPI to ensure wages keep ahead of the cost of living.

Westminster Underground station stands closed during RMT tube strikes in September. Picture: Alamy

The offer also leaves unchanged TfL’s stance on working hours - rejecting RMT’s demand for a 32-hour, four-day week. Tube station staff will continue to work 35 hours over five days, while work continues on a 35-hour, four-day week pilot for drivers. The pay terms are as follows: 2025/26: 3.4% rise, matching RPI in February 2025, backdated to April.

3.4% rise, matching RPI in February 2025, backdated to April. 2026/27: Rise matching February 2026 RPI, with a minimum increase of 3%.

Rise matching February 2026 RPI, with a minimum increase of 3%. 2027/28: Increase 0.2 points above February 2027 RPI, with a minimum rise of 2.5%. TfL Commissioner Andy Lord told the TfL board: "We hope the [unions] will accept, and put the proposal to their members, and that we can reach agreement as soon as possible." An RMT spokesperson confirmed: "We have received a revised offer and the union is considering its contents."

Mayor Sadiq Khan is set to call for Government investment in major transport projects. Picture: Alamy