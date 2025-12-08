TfL is also forecast to generate more than £1bn next year from road-user charges, including the Ulez, congestion charge and tolls for the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels

London Underground crowded train carriage as fares are set to rise. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Tube fares in London are set to rise by 5.8% from March, with Sadiq Khan confirming the increase will go ahead despite the Government’s freeze on national rail fares.

Under the projected increase, a Zone 1–2 peak Tube fare - such as between Highbury & Islington and Oxford Circus - would rise from £3.50 to £3.70. Meanwhile, off-peak fares could increase from £2.90 to £3.10. A Zone 1–6 peak journey, for example, from Uxbridge to Baker Street, could go from £5.80 to £6.15, and from £3.80 to £4.05 off-peak. As fares rise in 5p or 10p increments, exact increases may fall slightly above or below the overall average. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that the national rail freeze would not translate into a similar freeze for Transport for London services, meaning passengers using the Tube, Elizabeth line and London Overground will face higher costs. Read More: Rail fares frozen for first time in 30 years as ministers vow to cut cost of travel Read More: London proves progressive cities work. No wonder some politicians hate that, writes Sadiq Khan

Members of the public board a busy London Underground train. Picture: Getty

Travelcards, which combine national rail and TfL services, are also expected to go up by a similar amount. Sir Sadiq told The Standard the above-inflation rise was required under the £2.2bn capital funding agreement TfL secured from Chancellor Rachel Reeves in June’s spending review. The deal mandates annual increases of RPI+1 until the end of the decade - something he described as “not unreasonable” and “fair”. TfL is also forecast to generate more than £1bn next year from road-user charges including the Ulez, congestion charge and tolls for the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels. TfL fares have broadly mirrored the annual rise in national rail fares, but Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander’s decision to freeze regulated rail fares, the first such freeze in 30 years, means London will diverge from this pattern. When national rail fares rose by 4.6% in March, almost all TfL fares rose by the same amount, with buses the main exception. Asked whether he could match the national freeze, Sir Sadiq said this was not possible. “What Government didn’t announce was individual cities freezing their fares,” he said. He added that the £2.2bn agreement was the “biggest ever multi-year deal we have received in more than a decade” and that ministers expected TfL to contribute by raising fares. He continued: “They are not unreasonably saying, as grown-ups, we should also contribute. I think that is fair.”