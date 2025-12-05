Nicholas Orlando Green attacked two strangers, aged 44 and 42, at Kennington station

Nicholas Orlando Green, 36, was found guilty of two counts of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent. Picture: BTP

By Ella Bennett

A man who launched an unprovoked knife attack on two strangers at a London tube station has been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicholas Orlando Green, 36, and of Kennington Park Road, was found guilty of two counts of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent at Inner London Crown Court in September. He was also found guilty of one count of Possession of a Bladed Article, and one count of Common Assault. The court heard that the two victims, aged 44 and 42, entered Kennington Underground station at around 10.30pm on 27 March 2024. They were part of a larger group who had finished a local dance class and went to separate platforms. A short time later Green tapped into the station and made his way down to the platform. Just moments later he launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on the older man, repeatedly stabbing him for around 20 seconds with a knife clenched in his right hand. He continued the attack even after the victim fell to the floor. Read more: Paedophile teacher snubs misconduct hearing after being jailed for sex with pupils which resulted in pregnancy Read more: 171 arrested in delivery rider crackdown - as 60 migrants working illegally in UK set for deportation

Nicholas Green, 36, has been jailed for 11 years for a ‘horrific’ knife attack on two strangers at Kennington Underground station last year ❌



DCI Paul Attwell: "We will stop at nothing to ensure violent offenders like Green are held to account.”



📰 | https://t.co/HKRpNVC2Tq pic.twitter.com/ABbX8AKjIA — British Transport Police (@BTP) December 5, 2025

Hearing the commotion, the second victim rushed over to intervene. Green then began attacking him in the same way, knocking him to the ground before other horrified members of the public intervened. Green then got up and made his way to a lift, where he assaulted a 31-year-old woman before leaving the station. Both stab victims were rushed to hospital. The 44-year-old victim suffered multiple stab injuries to his chest, as well as a fractured arm. The 42-year-old victim suffered 13 stab injuries in total. Detectives launched an urgent investigation and established Green's identity from the bank card he had tapped into the station with. He was arrested the following day by British Transport Officers at his flat in Kennington and taken into custody.